Apple Announces New iOS 19 and macOS 16 Accessibility Features Ahead of WWDC

Apple today previewed a wide range of new accessibility features coming later this year on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. The announcement comes two days ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day.



These features are expected to debut across iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, and visionOS 3, which will be unveiled during the WWDC 2025 keynote on Monday, June 9. Following months of beta testing, the software updates should be released in September, bringing the new accessibility features to the masses.

Accessibility Nutrition Labels in the App Store, which will highlight accessibility features within apps and games.

Apple is expanding its Magnifier app to the Mac, allowing users to connect an iPhone or USB camera to zoom in and read text on objects around them.

Vehicle Motion Cues are expanding to the Mac, to reduce motion sickness in a vehicle.

A new system-wide Accessibility Reader tool on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro will make text easier to read for users with low vision or dyslexia. The feature will give users new ways to customize text and focus on content they want to read, with extensive options for font, color, and spacing.

Live Captions are coming to the Apple Watch, allowing users to read a transcription of what their iPhone hears on their wrist.

An enhanced Zoom feature on the Apple Vision Pro will allow users to magnify everything in view, including their surroundings, using the device's main camera.

Personal Voice will become faster and easier to use, thanks to advancements in on-device machine learning and artificial intelligence. Apple says the feature will be able to create a smoother, more natural-sounding replication of your voice in less than a minute, using only 10 recorded phrases.

CarPlay will support the Large Text option.

