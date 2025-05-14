New Pride Edition Band for Apple Watch Now Available at Apple Stores

The new Pride Edition Sport Band for the Apple Watch is now available to purchase in person at Apple Store locations in the U.S. and select other countries.



Apple unveiled the band last week, as part of its 2025 Pride Collection, which also includes a new Pride Harmony watch face and a matching iPhone and iPad wallpaper. The watch face and wallpaper are available starting with watchOS 11.5, iOS 18.5, and iPadOS 18.5. All three software updates were released two days ago.

The band has been available on Apple.com since last week, and in-store availability commenced by today. Available in 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm sizes, the band features rainbow stripes that vary in shape and size, with no two bands looking exactly alike.

In the U.S., the band costs $49.

The matching Pride Harmony watch face features rainbow stripes that dynamically shift to form large hour numerals as users raise their wrist to check the time.

The matching iPhone and iPad wallpaper features colorful stripes that change position as users move, lock, or unlock their devices.

Apple says its Pride Collection celebrates the strength and beauty of LGBTQ+ communities around the world. In addition to the Pride Collection, Apple said it is proud to financially support organizations that serve LGBTQ+ communities.