New Pride Edition Band for Apple Watch Now Available at Apple Stores

by

The new Pride Edition Sport Band for the Apple Watch is now available to purchase in person at Apple Store locations in the U.S. and select other countries.

Apple Watch 2025 Pride Feature
Apple unveiled the band last week, as part of its 2025 Pride Collection, which also includes a new Pride Harmony watch face and a matching iPhone and iPad wallpaper. The watch face and wallpaper are available starting with watchOS 11.5, iOS 18.5, and iPadOS 18.5. All three software updates were released two days ago.

The band has been available on Apple.com since last week, and in-store availability commenced by today. Available in 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm sizes, the band features rainbow stripes that vary in shape and size, with no two bands looking exactly alike.

In the U.S., the band costs $49.

The matching Pride Harmony watch face features rainbow stripes that dynamically shift to form large hour numerals as users raise their wrist to check the time.

The matching iPhone and iPad wallpaper features colorful stripes that change position as users move, lock, or unlock their devices.

Apple says its Pride Collection celebrates the strength and beauty of LGBTQ+ communities around the world. In addition to the Pride Collection, Apple said it is proud to financially support organizations that serve LGBTQ+ communities.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch 10
Tags: Apple Store, Pride
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Caution)

Popular Stories

iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.5 With New Wallpaper, Screen Time Changes, Carrier Satellite Support for iPhone 13 and More

Monday May 12, 2025 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5, the fifth updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 come a little over a month after Apple released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. The iOS 18.5 update has a...
Read Full Article54 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

WSJ: Apple Weighing Price Hikes for iPhone 17 Lineup Without Blaming Tariffs

Monday May 12, 2025 3:36 am PDT by
Apple is considering raising prices for its upcoming iPhone 17 models set to release this fall, according to people familiar with the matter cited by The Wall Street Journal. The company reportedly aims to pair the potential price hikes with new features and design changes to justify the increased cost to consumers, rather than attributing them to U.S. tariffs on goods from China. The...
Read Full Article106 comments
tvOS 18 Feature

Apple Releases tvOS 18.5

Monday May 12, 2025 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 18.5, the latest version of the tvOS operating system. tvOS 18.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of tvOS 18.4, and it is available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models. tvOS 18.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have...
Read Full Article15 comments
macOS Sequoia Feature

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.5

Monday May 12, 2025 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.5, the fifth major update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that launched last September. macOS Sequoia 15.5 comes a little over a month after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.4. Mac users can download the ‌‌‌macOS Sequoia 15.5‌‌‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings. It is available for free on all Macs able to run ...
Read Full Article68 comments
iOS 18

iOS 18.5 Expected This Week With These New Features

Monday May 12, 2025 7:20 am PDT by
Following more than a month of beta testing, Apple is expected to release iOS 18.5 to the general public this week. While the software update is relatively minor, it still includes a handful of new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we recap everything new in iOS 18.5. Pride Wallpaper Apple recently announced its 2025 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face,...
Read Full Article30 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight Blue

Report: Apple Preparing to Launch Mind-Control Support for iPhones

Tuesday May 13, 2025 6:18 am PDT by
Apple is planning to allow users to natively control iPhones, iPads, and other devices using brain signals later this year, The Wall Street Journal reports. The initiative involves a partnership with Synchron, a neurotechnology startup that produces an implantable brain-computer interface (BCI) device called the Stentrode. The Stentrode enables users with severe motor impairments, such as...
Read Full Article79 comments

Top Rated Comments

skinnylegs Avatar
skinnylegs
16 minutes ago at 09:15 am
Enough of this "pride" stuff already. Give us wallpapers we actually want.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ImAlwaysRight Avatar
ImAlwaysRight
8 minutes ago at 09:23 am
What's with the push by MR on the Pride stuff this year? In 2 more days run the same graphic for a third time and put it on the main page about people receiving their pride items.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WilliApple Avatar
WilliApple
8 minutes ago at 09:22 am
Can we get veterans wallpapers in addition to this wallpaper so both sides of the political spectrum could be happy?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
16 minutes ago at 09:14 am
Not gonna get political but how can anyone say this looks good, even if it didn’t mean anything to pride I would never have this on my devices. But pride should go back to just the rainbow. These extra colours wasn’t needed. They ruined it
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
14 minutes ago at 09:16 am

Enough of this "pride" stuff already. Give us wallpapers we actually want.
The web has an infinite amount of wallpapers. Go find one, or create your own.

I've used iPhone since the 3G, and I don't think I've ever used an Apple-provided wallpaper.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
9 minutes ago at 09:21 am
honest question can someone give me an answer. Why the black and brown stripe, if that is about skin colour then what exactly was the original rainbow about? No one has blue yellow green skin. It was not about skin colour. Why cant one rainbow include everyone including black and brown guys. I’m mixed race and I don’t get it
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments