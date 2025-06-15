watchOS 26 Brings Your iPhone's Control Center to Your Apple Watch

Apple Watches are gaining support for custom Control Center controls.



Starting with watchOS 26, controls that are available in the Control Center gallery on an iPhone are automatically available on the Apple Watch as well. This is true even if the iOS app offering the control lacks a corresponding watchOS app. When you tap on one of these controls, the action is performed on the companion iPhone.

watchOS app developers can also create entirely new custom controls for watchOS, and in this case the action is performed on the Apple Watch directly.

The custom controls can even be assigned to the Action button on all Apple Watch Ultra models.

Until now, the Apple Watch's Control Center only offered controls from Apple, such as Wi-Fi, Airplane Mode, Theater Mode, and Flashlight toggles. You can access the Control Center on watchOS by pressing on the side button.

All of these changes mirror those introduced on the iPhone with iOS 18 last year.

watchOS 26 is currently in beta for the Apple Watch Series 6 and newer. The update will likely be released to the general public in September.