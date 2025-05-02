Apple Highlights Three Benefits of Apple Watch for Kids Without iPhones

by

Since watchOS 7 in 2020, parents have been able to pair their iPhone to their child's Apple Watch. Formerly known as Apple Watch Family Setup, and now marketed as Apple Watch For Your Kids, this option allows kids to use an Apple Watch with a cellular plan for texting, calling, and location sharing, even if they do not own an iPhone.

apple watch se 2022
For children, a cellular Apple Watch can be a stepping stone towards an iPhone, and Apple has now marketed that idea in a series of new ads.

On its YouTube channel in Canada, Apple has shared three short videos advertising the benefits of the Apple Watch For Your Kids feature. In each video, a child uses their cellular Apple Watch to text their parents. And in one of the videos, a parent reminds their child who is secretly at a shopping mall that they can see their child's location.

Three key benefits of a cellular Apple Watch for kids: texting, calling, and location sharing.

"Apple Watch with cellular lets your kids text, call and location share, all without their own phone," says each video's description.


Apple Watch For Your Kids requires a child to have an Apple Watch Series 4 or newer with watchOS 7 and later, while the parent must have an iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14 or later. A cellular Apple Watch is recommended for full functionality, but a limited set of features are available on Apple Watch models with Wi-Fi only.

More details are available on the Apple Watch For Your Kids page, and in a support document.

CobaltJacket Avatar
CobaltJacket
52 minutes ago at 07:08 am
I fully agree with the three use cases, and my youngest uses a watch instead of a phone. He also happens to be a heart transplant recipient, so we use it for heart rate monitoring, and it contains his emergency medical info.

Disclosure: I am co-author on a paper about using Apple Watches to monitor kids in heart failure.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TETENAL Avatar
TETENAL
38 minutes ago at 07:23 am
Why is this for kids only? As an adult one might want to use an Apple Watch without an iPhone too. Maybe a Mac is enough for some people. The Watch should be independent.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iLuddite Avatar
iLuddite
37 minutes ago at 07:24 am
Mommy, Daddy, my wrist hurts…

Arm falls off
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
51 minutes ago at 07:09 am
These are a great choice for kids, I agree

I wish they'd go even further with Apple Watch and make it truly standalone and never require an iPhone.

I've considered "Apple Watch only" as a possible long term solution to the lack of small phone options anymore.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Plerf Avatar
Plerf
45 minutes ago at 07:16 am
I like my kids more than to make them use a watch for texting and calling.

But the location thing would be nice.

Maybe I’ll just staple an Air Tag to him instead.

Because is this is the internet, I must inform you that I’m kidding and do not actually staple things to my kids.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CobaltJacket Avatar
CobaltJacket
43 minutes ago at 07:18 am

It sounds like it's something else I want my kids distracted with. /S
WatchOS has a "Schooltime" feature to deal with this.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
