Apple Watch Control Center May Support Third-Party App Shortcuts in watchOS 26

Apple's upcoming watchOS 26 update could introduce support for third-party shortcuts in Control Center, according to a report from 9to5Mac. This would allow settings from third-party apps to be accessed right alongside Apple's own Control Center options.



Right now, the Control Center on Apple Watch (accessed by pressing the Side button) is limited to Apple's built-in shortcuts for doing things like toggling on Wi-Fi, turning on Airplane mode, activating Do Not Disturb, and pinging the iPhone, but watchOS 26 could bring some of the same customizations that Apple added to the ‌iPhone‌ in iOS 18.

‌iOS 18‌ introduced a customizable Control Center that supports third-party shortcuts on the ‌iPhone‌, so it makes sense that the feature might also expand to the Apple Watch. Shortcuts could be useful for activating specialized workouts in third-party apps, launching streaming music apps, logging food and water intake, and more.

The Apple Watch Control Center could get new options for customizing the layout through the Apple Watch app, with Apple allowing users to add new shortcuts and remove those that aren't necessary.

watchOS 26 is set to debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference, which begins with a keynote event on Monday, June 9.