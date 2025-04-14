Apple Watch to Get 'Some' of the UI Design Changes Coming in iOS 19

by

The next major Apple Watch software update arriving this year will only feature some of the new UI design changes that Apple is preparing for iOS 19, but watchOS 12 won't get a complete interface overhaul like Apple's iPhone software, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.

apple watch ultra 2 new black
Writing in the Q&A section of his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the Apple Watch will receive "new interface elements here and there," but the changes won't be on the same scale as what's coming in iOS 19. The latter is said to be inspired by visionOS, which has an emphasis on translucency, glassy UI elements, subtle lighting effects, and includes rounded icons and buttons.

The Verifier previously reported that watchOS will eventually have "elements" of visionOS, including a look that is bolder, slightly transparent, and with a floating aesthetic. Buttons, menus, icons, and other user interface elements will reportedly also be refreshed, and Apple is said to be "working on several ideas" for the Home Screen. The report did not say when the changes would be implemented, but Gurman seems confident that they will arrive as part of watchOS 12 later this year.

Gurman reports that Apple is also planning to bring a new set of features to Apple Watch that it is branding as "powered by Apple Intelligence." Unlike iOS 18, Apple Watch does not currently have Apple Intelligence because of the high amount of local storage required by the underlying large language models, and Apple is set to keep it that way – with the watch relying on the paired iPhone to deliver AI features. Gurman did not specify what the new features are.

Apple typically releases new versions of its software for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV in the fall, around September, when new products in these categories are launched.

Tag: Mark Gurman

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 12 New Features

Sunday April 13, 2025 7:52 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of April 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone ...
Read Full Article114 comments
Apple 2025 Thumb 1

10 Products Still Coming From Apple in 2025

Friday April 11, 2025 4:14 pm PDT by
Apple may have updated several iPads and Macs late last year and early this year, but there are still multiple new devices that we're looking forward to seeing in 2025. Most will come in September or October, but there could be a few surprises before then. We've rounded up a list of everything that we're still waiting to see from Apple in 2025. iPhone 17, 17 Air, and 17 Pro - We get...
Read Full Article54 comments
iOS 18 Siri Personal Context

Report Reveals Internal Chaos Behind Apple's Siri Failure

Thursday April 10, 2025 7:15 am PDT by
A new report from The Information today reveals much of the internal turmoil behind Apple Intelligence's revamped version of Siri. Apple apparently weighed up multiple options for the backend of Apple Intelligence. One initial idea was to build both small and large language models, dubbed "Mini Mouse" and "Mighty Mouse," to run locally on iPhones and in the cloud, respectively. Siri's...
Read Full Article343 comments
M6 MacBook Pro Feature 1

Waiting for the Perfect MacBook Pro? 2026 Might Be the Year

Thursday April 10, 2025 4:19 am PDT by
Apple in October 2024 overhauled its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, adding M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips, Thunderbolt 5 ports on higher-end models, display changes, and more. That's quite a lot of updates in one go, but if you think this means a further major refresh for the MacBook Pro is now several years away, think again. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said he expects only a small...
Read Full Article113 comments
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: New iOS 19, iPhone 17, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 Leaks

Friday April 11, 2025 7:13 am PDT by
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we catch up on the latest iOS 19 and watchOS 12 rumors, upcoming devices, and more. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos Detailed new renders from leaker Jon Prosser claim to provide the best look yet at the complete redesign rumored to arrive in iOS 19, showing more rounded elements, lighting effects, translucency, and...
Read Full Article14 comments
iPad Pro iPadOS

iPadOS 19 Will Be 'More Like macOS' in Three Ways

Sunday April 13, 2025 6:43 am PDT by
A common complaint about the iPad Pro is that the iPadOS software platform fails to fully take advantage of the device's powerful hardware. That could soon change. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said that iPadOS 19 will be "more like macOS." Gurman said that iPadOS 19 will be "more like a Mac" in three ways:Improved productivity Improved multitasking Improved app window management...
Read Full Article162 comments
apple intelligence black

NYT: Apple's AI Struggles Began with 2023 Chip Budget Dispute

Friday April 11, 2025 4:33 am PDT by
Apple's current struggles with Apple Intelligence and Siri began in early 2023 when AI head John Giannandrea sought approval from CEO Tim Cook to purchase more AI chips for development, according to a new report from The New York Times. Cook initially approved doubling the team's chip budget, but CFO Luca Maestri reportedly reduced the increase to less than half that amount, and instead...
Read Full Article114 comments
top stories 2025 04 12

Top Stories: iOS 19 and iPhone 17 Pro Rumors, Siri Revamp Turmoil, and More

Saturday April 12, 2025 6:00 am PDT by
It was a big week for leaks and rumors in the Apple world, with fresh claims about iOS 19, the iPhone 17 Pro, and even the 20th anniversary iPhone coming a couple of years from now. Sources also spilled the tea on the inner turmoil at Apple around the Apple Intelligence-driven Siri revamp that has seen significant delays, so read on below for all the details on these stories and more! iOS ...
Read Full Article7 comments
iOS 18 Siri Personal Context

Apple Plans to Release Delayed Apple Intelligence ‌Siri‌ Features This Fall

Friday April 11, 2025 4:53 am PDT by
Apple plans to release its delayed Apple Intelligence Siri features in the fall, according to a new report by The New York Times. In early March, Apple said that it was going to take longer than expected to roll out the more personalized ‌Siri‌ experience, and that these features would be rolled out "in the coming year." Subsequently, Reuters reported that the ‌Apple Intelligence‌...
Read Full Article195 comments

Top Rated Comments

Mr.Mozi Avatar
Mr.Mozi
59 minutes ago at 04:32 am
watchOS 10 had quite of a redesign and the whole OS itself isn’t delivering much so why not focusing on the more important stuff?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zzzoom Avatar
Zzzoom
49 minutes ago at 04:42 am

watchOS 10 had quite of a redesign and the whole OS itself isn’t delivering much so why not focusing on the more important stuff?
Because the more important stuff is not ready (Apple Intelligence).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BelgianChoklit Avatar
BelgianChoklit
35 minutes ago at 04:56 am
New Stage Manager?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments