Apple Watch to Get 'Some' of the UI Design Changes Coming in iOS 19

The next major Apple Watch software update arriving this year will only feature some of the new UI design changes that Apple is preparing for iOS 19, but watchOS 12 won't get a complete interface overhaul like Apple's iPhone software, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.



Writing in the Q&A section of his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that the Apple Watch will receive "new interface elements here and there," but the changes won't be on the same scale as what's coming in iOS 19. The latter is said to be inspired by visionOS, which has an emphasis on translucency, glassy UI elements, subtle lighting effects, and includes rounded icons and buttons.

The Verifier previously reported that watchOS will eventually have "elements" of visionOS, including a look that is bolder, slightly transparent, and with a floating aesthetic. Buttons, menus, icons, and other user interface elements will reportedly also be refreshed, and Apple is said to be "working on several ideas" for the Home Screen. The report did not say when the changes would be implemented, but Gurman seems confident that they will arrive as part of watchOS 12 later this year.

Gurman reports that Apple is also planning to bring a new set of features to Apple Watch that it is branding as "powered by Apple Intelligence." Unlike iOS 18, Apple Watch does not currently have Apple Intelligence because of the high amount of local storage required by the underlying large language models, and Apple is set to keep it that way – with the watch relying on the paired iPhone to deliver AI features. Gurman did not specify what the new features are.

Apple typically releases new versions of its software for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV in the fall, around September, when new products in these categories are launched.