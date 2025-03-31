Apple Watch 'Many Years Away' From Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring
Apple's attempts to develop a non-invasive glucose monitoring feature for Apple Watch remains "many years away" from debuting, despite over 15 years of work to make the capability a reality in a consumer device, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
The idea of a non-invasive glucose monitor originated in Apple's Steve Jobs era, with the aim to include an Apple Watch sensor that can inform users if they are pre-diabetic so that they can take proactive steps and potentially reverse the condition. Prediabetes is a warning sign that blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. An early diagnosis allows for early intervention through lifestyle changes to prevent or delay the progression to full-blown type 2 diabetes.
Bloomberg previously reported that Apple has tested a health-focused app aimed at diabetes prevention. Last October, Gurman said that the app could help inform some of Apple's future products related to blood sugar management, but that it wouldn't necessarily become a consumer-facing product.
Most blood sugar tests that people currently use require a skin prick, but Apple has been trying to develop a method that uses optical absorption spectroscopy and lasers to determine the concentration of glucose in the body without puncturing the skin. Apple has reportedly been developing a silicon photonics chip that uses optical absorption spectroscopy to shine light from a laser under the skin to determine the concentration of glucose in the body.
In 2023, Apple's blood glucose monitoring development reportedly reached a proof-of-concept stage culminating in a functional prototype device, but it was still way too large to incorporate into a device the size of the Apple Watch. Apple is said to have hundreds of engineers in its Exploratory Design Group (XDG) working on the project.
Over the weekend, Gurman also said that Apple is considering offering a new AI-powered health coaching feature that offers personalized health recommendations and lifestyle improvements via a "coaching feature." The feature could eventually be part of a future Apple Health+ service, according to the report.
