Apple Watch Series 9 vs. Series 10 Buyer's Guide: 10 Rumored Upgrades Compared

After over a year of rumors, the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 are set to launch in just a matter of weeks. There are now 10 changes and improvements rumored to be offered by the new models, so here's everything we're expecting.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs Series 10 Buyers Guide 2 Mock
All of the changes the Apple Watch Series 10 are expected to feature compared to last year's Apple Watch Series 9 are listed below, using information from a wide range of reliable sources that we have previously covered here on MacRumors. We will continue to update this article as more reports emerge prior to Apple's "It's Glowtime" event on Monday, September 9.

‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ Apple Watch Series 10
41mm and 45mm casing size options 46mm and 49mm casing size options (+11.1% and +8.9%)
1.69-inch and 1.9-inch display size options 1.89-inch and 2.04-inch display size options (+11.8% and +7.4%)
45mm model: 38mm width 46mm model: 39.7mm width (+4.5%)
10.7mm depth 11.6mm depth (+8.4%)
3D printed casing (some models only)
More efficient OLED display
S9 chip S10 chip with AI enhancements
Thinner logic board
Hypertension detection
Sleep apnea detection

According to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, both the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 will apparently feature a new processor that succeeds last year's S9 chip. While this could "lay the groundwork for some AI enhancements down the road," it will not run Apple Intelligence and there are currently said to be no plans to bring "the full initiative" to the Apple Watch.

Apple has been developing hypertension and sleep apnea detection features for the Apple Watch that were originally slated for release in 2024, but Gurman now says that the "effort hasn't gone smoothly" and "Apple has run into some serious snags." The hypertension detection feature has been insufficiently reliable during testing and there are concerns about integrating it into the refreshed design, which could force Apple to postpone this feature until next year. Likewise, while the Apple Watch Series 10 was widely rumored to tout a thinner design, that too is now in question.

Likewise, the sleep apnea detection feature is now in trouble because it relies on blood oxygen saturation, which Apple Watches in the United States cannot currently measure due to an ongoing legal dispute with Masimo. Gurman postulates that the dispute with Masimo could be resolved soon, or Apple could find a way around it by arguing that the blood oxygen sensor could be used for purposes that are not directly related to blood oxygen levels. The company could also announce the sleep apnea detection feature and hold off releasing it until a later date.

Release Date

The Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 are expected to be announced at Apple's "It's glowtime" event on Monday, September 9. Pre-orders are likely to open on Friday, September 13, with launch following one week later on Friday, September 20.

Will It Be Worth Upgrading?

The ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ was a very minor upgrade over the Series 8, with the S9 chip, Double Tap, and Precision Finding for the iPhone 15 models being the most significant changes. The Apple Watch Series 10 could build on these with new health features and larger display size options, but it looks like current Series 9 users will have little reason to upgrade.

