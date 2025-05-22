Apple Stops Work on Camera-Equipped Apple Watch Planned for 2027

by

Apple is no longer planning to release an Apple Watch that includes a camera, reports Bloomberg. Apple was developing Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra models that had a camera to view the wearer's surrounding environment, but work on those projects ended this week.

Apple Watch Series 10 Jet Black
The camera in the Apple Watch would not have been used for features like FaceTime or snapping photos, but instead would have allowed Apple Watch owners to get information about objects and places near them.

An Apple Watch might have been able to do things like provide hours when pointed at a restaurant or store, identify a plant, describe an object, or offer language translations. The wearable camera functionality would have worked much like Visual Intelligence, an AI iPhone feature that lets users point their camera at something to get more information.

Apple planned to release the camera-equipped Apple Watch models in 2027, but the plans are off. It's possible Apple could bring the technology back in the future, and it's not known why development ended.

Though Apple is no longer planning for an Apple Watch with a camera, it's still developing AirPods with tiny cameras inside. The AirPods cameras may be infrared sensors to enable features like enhanced spatial audio, in-air gesture control, and AI capabilities.

Top Rated Comments

moabal Avatar
moabal
48 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
No one wanted this anyways.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
41 minutes ago at 12:49 pm
Gurman started a rumor: camera in AW
2(?) weeks later: same Gurman says Apple stopped working on this feature

Result: lots of clicks. Oh, and Apple changed its plan, Gurman was not wrong in the first place ...

But hey, keeps us entertained ;)
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUser16. Avatar
MacUser16.
47 minutes ago at 12:44 pm

No one wanted this anyways.
I wanted it, it would’ve made me feel like a spy kid
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dcingie Avatar
dcingie
36 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
Would have been a much more useful feature than AVP tbh
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erkanasu Avatar
erkanasu
27 minutes ago at 01:04 pm
Internal testers prob were filming wiping their ass and they realized a huge lawsuit was coming
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iSmoggie Avatar
iSmoggie
45 minutes ago at 12:45 pm
I don’t think this would be very intuitive anyway. It’d be awkward trying to point the camera at something with the watch being on your wrist. I’d prefer to use a feature like this on my phone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments