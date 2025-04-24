Apple Stores Giving Away a Limited-Edition Pin For Free Today
Starting today, April 24, Apple Stores around the world are giving away a special pin for free to customers who request one, while supplies last.
The enamel pin's design is inspired by the Global Close Your Rings Day award
in the Activity app, which Apple Watch users can receive by closing all three Activity rings today. The limited-edition pin is the physical counterpart to that digital award.
To receive the pin, simply visit an Apple Store and ask an employee about it. We were able to receive the pin without having our Activity rings closed yet today, so that does not appear to be a requirement, but your mileage may vary.
Given that Apple says the pin is only available while supplies last, keep in mind that some stores might already be out of them.
Here is what Apple said about the pin in a press release:
To celebrate Global Close Your Rings Day, customers can obtain a special pin inspired by the award. Customers can pick up a pin at Apple Store locations worldwide starting April 24, while supplies last.
The original Apple Watch launched 10 years ago today, on April 24, 2015.
Here is what Apple Watch chief Jeff Williams said about the 10-year anniversary:
Apple Watch has changed the way people think about, monitor, and engage with their fitness and health. A decade ago, we introduced Activity rings — and since then, Apple Watch has grown to offer an extensive set of features designed to empower every user. People write to us almost every day sharing how Apple Watch has made a difference in their life, from motivating them to move more throughout the day, to changing the trajectory of their health.
If you received the pin, feel free to share a photo in our forums.
