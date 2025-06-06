watchOS 26 to Support These Apple Watch Models

Apple's upcoming watchOS 26 software update will support all Apple Watch models that are compatible with watchOS 11, according to a private account on X with a proven track record for upcoming software updates.



If this rumor is accurate, and we believe it is, watchOS 26 will be compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and beyond:

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Rather than naming the next-generation version watchOS 12, Apple is going to call it watchOS 26, our source confirmed. All of the software updates coming this year will be numbered "26," reflecting the September 2025 to September 2026 release cycle.

The overhauled design that Apple is introducing for iOS 26 will also extend to the Apple Watch, though the changes to watchOS may not be as dramatic as the iOS 26 refresh. Apple will likely add new watch faces that are designed with the new style.

Apple's upcoming watchOS 26 update could also introduce support for third-party shortcuts in Control Center. For more details on what to expect for Apple Watch at WWDC next week, check out our roundup.