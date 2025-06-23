watchOS 26 Adding a Smaller Yet Useful New Watch Face Setting

watchOS 26 is adding a new "Show Data When Locked" setting to the Apple Watch.



MacRumors contributor Steve Moser discovered the new setting within the code for the first watchOS 26 beta, and a Reddit user has seemingly found it in action, but we have yet to figure out where it is exactly. Leave a comment if you know.

The new privacy setting allows you to toggle on or off the ability to view data in the little "complications" that appear on select watch faces.

There is one exception: Apple says data from the Health app will never be visible in complications when an Apple Watch is locked, regardless of the toggle's position.

This is one of the many smaller but useful quality-of-life improvements in watchOS 26 that Apple did not announce during its WWDC 2025 keynote.

watchOS 26 will likely be released in September.