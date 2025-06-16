watchOS 26 Moves Latest Apple Watch Models to New Architecture
watchOS 26 brings a significant upgrade to the Apple Watch's architecture, transitioning the latest models to full arm64.
The change was revealed in Apple's "What's new in watchOS 26" video for developers. The Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are set to move from arm64_32 to the full arm64 architecture.
The arm64_32 architecture was a modified version of the standard 64-bit ARM architecture with 32-bit pointers, specifically optimized for the constrained memory environments of wearable devices. This hybrid architecture allowed Apple to implement the benefits of 64-bit instruction sets while maintaining a tighter memory footprint than full 64-bit systems.
The standard arm64 architecture provides 64-bit pointers and access to broader memory ranges, enhanced performance, and increased compatibility with general-purpose ARM computing standards. The move also opens the door for potentially more complex and computationally intensive watchOS applications, since arm64 provides access to more registers and system resources compared to the more compact arm64_32, as well as more direct alignment with development tools and runtime environments used across other Apple platforms.
watchOS 26 apps must now be built with awareness of both arm64 and arm64_32, depending on the target device. Apple clarified that older models, such as the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and Series 8, continue to use the arm64_32 architecture. As a result, watchOS apps need to include separate binaries to support both instruction sets. Xcode automatically manages the build process for arm64 and arm64_32 as long as developers maintain appropriate deployment targets and architectures in their project settings.
Existing apps built for arm64_32 will continue to run on newer Apple Watches running watchOS 26 via compatibility layers, but re-compilation for native arm64 is encouraged for best performance and forward compatibility. It is likely that arm64_32 support on the Apple Watch will gradually diminish over coming years as legacy hardware is retired. All of Apple's other platforms already use the full arm64 architecture.
Popular Stories
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are three months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of June 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14 Pro have a...
iPadOS 26 allows iPads to function much more like Macs, with a new app windowing system, a swipe-down menu bar at the top of the screen, and more. However, Apple has stopped short of allowing iPads to run macOS, and it has now explained why.
In an interview this week with Swiss tech journalist Rafael Zeier, Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi said that iPadOS 26's new Mac-like ...
Alongside WWDC this week, Logitech announced notable new accessories for the iPad and Apple Vision Pro.
The Logitech Muse is a spatially-tracked stylus developed for use with the Apple Vision Pro. Introduced during the WWDC 2025 keynote address, Muse is intended to support the next generation of spatial computing workflows enabled by visionOS 26. The device incorporates six degrees of...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup.
If you skipped the iPhone...
Apple today provided developers with a revised version of the first iOS 26 beta for testing purposes. The update is only available for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models, so if you're running iOS 26 on an iPhone 14 or earlier, you won't see the revised beta.
Registered developers can download the new beta software through the Settings app on each device.
The revised beta addresses an...
Apple today added Mac Studio models with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips to its online certified refurbished store in the United States, Canada, Japan, Singapore, and many European countries, for the first time since they were released in March.
As usual for refurbished Macs, prices are discounted by approximately 15% compared to the equivalent new models on Apple's online store. Note that Apple's ...
Apple today added M4 MacBook Air models to its refurbished store in the United States, making the latest MacBook Air devices available at a discounted price for the first time since they launched earlier this year.
Both 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models are available, with Apple offering multiple capacities and configurations. The refurbished devices are discounted by approximately 15...