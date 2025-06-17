Discounted Apple Watch Series 10 Now Available From Apple's U.S. Refurbished Store

Apple today stocked its U.S. refurbished store with Apple Watch Series 10 models, offering the latest Apple Watch devices at a discount for the first time since their launch last September.



The refurbished Apple Watch Series 10 models are discounted by approximately 15 percent compared to the standard price for brand new models. The Wi-Fi only 46mm Apple Watch Series 10, for example, is available for $359, down from $429. A titanium 46mm Series 10 is priced at $639, down from $749.

As of right now, Apple is only offering 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 models in either Jet Black aluminum or Slate titanium, but additional models in other colors and sizes will likely be added in the not too distant future.

Refurbished stock fluctuates based on what Apple is getting when people return devices or send them in for repair, so if you're looking for a discount on a specific model, you may need to check back often.

Refurbished devices go through a rigorous refurbishment process prior to sale, according to Apple. Steps include functionality testing, cleaning and inspection, and repackaging. Apple does not offer refurbished Apple Watch models that require replacement parts, so all devices are in operational condition before refurbishment.

Apple's refurbished products feature the same one-year limited warranty as newly purchased devices, and they are eligible for AppleCare+ coverage.

It is worth noting that third-party retailers like Amazon often offer better discounts on the same Apple Watch Series 10 models.