iOS 19 Design Changes Rumored to Extend to Apple TV and Apple Watch

Many of Apple's operating systems will be receiving design changes this year, according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

iOS 19 design concept iOS 19 design concept

Gurman previously reported that iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 will have new designs, with added translucency for a more glass-like appearance . In his Power On newsletter this week , he said that the design changes will extend to tvOS 19 for the Apple TV and watchOS 12 for the Apple Watch, but he did not provide any specific details.

The design changes will apparently be inspired by visionOS for Apple's Vision Pro headset, and visionOS 3 is expected to have some design tweaks of its own.

Overall, Gurman said Apple is aiming for a more consistent appearance across its operating systems, especially for the Mac and iPad. He previously reported that iPadOS 19 will make iPads more like Macs, with improved multitasking, productivity, and app window management. In addition, a leaker known as Majin Bu claimed that iPadOS 19 will display a macOS-like menu bar while an iPad is connected to a Magic Keyboard.

Gurman previously revealed that iOS 19's new design is codenamed "Solarium," which is a room with glass walls that allow in sunlight. The codename could hint at the more translucent menus and buttons that are expected across iOS 19 and the other upcoming software updates, which Apple will announce during WWDC 2025. The developer conference is just two weeks away, with the keynote set to be held on Monday, June 9.

Despite the buzz surrounding AI lately, Gurman believes that the redesigned software platforms will be "the highlight of the show" at WWDC this year.