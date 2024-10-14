Apple Watch Series 10 vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2 Buyer's Guide: Which Should You Choose?

The Apple Watch Series 10 arrived a year after the Apple Watch Ultra 2, introducing a revamped design and a more advanced display. Apple did not launch an Apple Watch Ultra 3 this year, leaving last year's ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ as the latest version, so how does it compare to the latest Series 10 model?

Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs Series 10 Buyers Guide
Both the Apple Watch Series 10 and the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ feature sleep apnea detection, speaker playback, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, an Always-On Retina display, IP6X dust resistance, and more, but there are still some significant differences between the two devices. Since the Series 10 is a year newer than the Ultra 2, it boasts a limited number of superior features, but the Ultra 2 remains the overall more capable device. The Apple Watch Ultra focuses on withstanding extreme environments, a high level of durability, extended battery life, and additional features to aid activities like diving and exploration.

With as little as $50 between the 46mm titanium Apple Watch Series 10 and the Apple Watch Ultra, some prospective customers will be weighing up whether it is worth spending a little extra to get the 49mm Ultra model. While there is a $400 difference between the GPS-only 42mm aluminum Apple Watch Series 10 and the Apple Watch Ultra, the high-end model offers a set of features to address specific challenges, so it may even be worth it for some of these buyers. Key differences between the devices include:

Apple Watch Series 10 (2024) Apple Watch Ultra (2023, second-generation)
Refined design with a thinner casing, display with more rounded edges and a wider aspect ratio, and front glass that extends further over the sides for a higher screen-to-body ratio Same design as first-generation Apple Watch Ultra
42mm: 1.89-inch display
46mm: 2.04-inch display		 1.92-inch display
Anodized or polished aluminum and polished titanium casing options Blasted titanium casing
Front crystal curves at edges onto shaped casing Corrosion resistant case with raised edges to protect the flat sapphire front crystal
42mm and 46mm casing size options (vertical) 49mm casing size (vertical)
Aluminum: Ion-X front glass
Titanium: Sapphire crystal front glass		 Sapphire crystal front glass
Aluminum: Wi-fi only and cellular connectivity options
Titanium: Cellular connectivity 		Cellular connectivity
Curved display with refractive edge Flat display
42mm: 989 sq mm display area
46mm: 1,220 sq mm display area		 1164 sq mm display area
Aluminum: Available in anodized Silver and Rose Gold, and polished Jet Black finishes
Titanium: Available in polished Silver (matches previous stainless steel casing, Apple Watch Hermès only), Gold, Slate, and Natural finishes		 Natural Titanium or Black Titanium finish

One of the most important differences between the Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 is their design, with the latter boasting a much chunkier, aggressive look with a flat display. The Apple Watch Series 10 has a much subtler appearance and is available in wider range of finishes, but which look you prefer is ultimately a matter of personal preference.

Ways the Apple Watch Series 10 Is Better

While the Apple Watch Series 10 does have some hardware improvements over the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌, such as a reengineered metal back with a larger charging coil and an integrated antenna, and a more compact chip, these are not really outwardly noticeable. The most noticeable enhancement is an updated display, which features a faster refresh rate to enable a live ticking seconds hand on certain watch faces. The display is also up to 40% brighter then viewed at an angle, making it easier to glance at the time or complications.

Apple Watch Series 10 (2024) Apple Watch Ultra (2023, second-generation)
Metal back with larger charging coil and integrated antenna Ceramic and sapphire crystal back
LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina display (faster refresh rate in always-on mode, enabling a live ticking seconds hand on select watch faces) LTPO2 OLED Always-On Retina display
Wide-angle OLED (up to 40% brighter when viewed at an angle)
More compact S10 chip S9 chip
Faster charging (0–80% in about 30 minutes) Fast charging (0–80% in about 60 minutes)
42mm: 374 by 446 pixel display
46mm: 416 by 496 pixel display		 410 by 502 pixel display
9.7mm thickness 14.4mm thickness
Weighs 29.3 grams to 41.7 grams depending on casing size and material Weighs 61.4 grams
Aluminum: Starts at $399
Titanium: Starts at $699		 Starts at $799

The Apple Watch Series 10 continues to be thinner, lighter, and cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra. It also charges twice as quickly, but with a considerably shorter battery life.

Ways the Apple Watch Ultra Is Better

Nevertheless, the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ remains the more capable watch with a wide array of superior features:

Apple Watch Series 10 (2024) Apple Watch Ultra (2023, second-generation)
Digital Crown with haptic feedback and side button Digital Crown with haptic feedback, side button, and customizable Action button
Up to 2,000 nits brightness Up to 3,000 nits brightness
Exclusive Wayfinder and Modular Ultra faces
Night Mode for low-visibility conditions
Single speaker Dual speakers
Single microphone with voice isolation Triple-microphone array with beamforming and wind noise mitigation
GPS (L1) Precision dual-frequency GPS (L1 and L5)
86-decibel Siren to attract attention
Water resistant to 50m Water resistant to 100m
Swimproof to 6m Swimproof and recreational scuba dive to 40m
Tested to MIL-STD 810H
EN13319 certification
Always-on altimeter Always-on altimeter with expanded operating range from –500m to 9000m
Up to 18 hours normal battery life Up to 36 hours normal battery life
Up to 36 hours battery life in Low Power Mode Up to 72 hours battery life in Low Power Mode

Which Should You Choose?

The Apple Watch Ultra offers specific capabilities to address the requirements of those who need their Apple Watch to provide assistance in challenging environments. If you need a more durable Apple Watch with features like a brighter display, louder speakers, a more reliable GPS, better water resistance, and more, the Apple Watch Ultra is undoubtedly the best choice. The Apple Watch Ultra is clearly better equipped to handle tasks like hiking, diving, and navigation.

The Apple Watch Ultra is also biggest and most feature-rich Apple Watch option available, not to mention that it offers the first true redesign of the device since its introduction in 2015. For technology enthusiasts, Apple Watch Ultra represents a way to get a new Apple Watch experience with top specifications in several key areas. Features like longer battery life, a brighter display, and the Action button are also highly accessible, and will be beneficial to all users. As such, some customers may still be inclined to choose the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ over the Apple Watch Series 10, even if they do not need it for use in challenging environments.

As the largest Apple Watch model to date, the size of the Apple Watch Ultra will not be for everyone. If you already prefer the 42mm Apple Watch casing size, the Apple Watch Ultra may be far too large for you. If in doubt, it may be worth heading to an Apple Store and trying on the Apple Watch Ultra in person to get to grips with the size and determine if it is too big and bulky for you. It is worth noting that the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 has a display that is actually slightly larger than that of the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌, but it is a smaller device physically.

Similarly, the Apple Watch Ultra's look may not appeal to some buyers. If you prefer the idea of a polished finish and are looking for a more fashion-focused smartwatch that pairs well with premium bands, the more aggressive, rugged design of the Apple Watch Ultra may not be for you.

If the Apple Watch Ultra is out of your price range but you still want to use your Apple Watch in challenging environments, it is worth bearing in mind that the Series 10 still offers a durable design with a strong front crystal, water resistance, and many of the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌'s software features like waypoint marking.

The ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ has a lot to offer, especially for the subset of users who can take advantage of all of its capabilities, so it is certainly worth considering when purchasing a new model, but the Apple Watch Series 10 is still a compelling all-around option that comes in at a lower price point with a subtler design.

