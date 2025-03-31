Apple Watch Series 10 Prototype With Unique Health Sensor Revealed
The account @StellaFudge today shared photos of an alleged Apple Watch Series 10 prototype with a unique health sensor design.
The health sensor on the prototype has a smaller array of LEDs compared to actual Apple Watch Series 10 models that launched last year. There is also an extra ring of lights around the sensor's perimeter, but it is unclear what it is for.
The prototype was running an internal build of watchOS 11.1 that was never released to the public, according to @StellaFudge.
The health sensor on the back of the Apple Watch is used to measure the wearer's heart rate, as well as blood oxygen on models sold outside of the United States only due to a patent dispute. It is unclear why the sensor looks different on this prototype, but the changes likely related to Apple testing future health features for the Apple Watch.
For example, Apple has reportedly been testing a feature that could alert you to signs of high blood pressure. This feature was first rumored a few years before the Apple Watch Series 10 launched, but Apple continues to face development challenges. It is unclear if the feature will be ready in time for the Apple Watch Series 11.
