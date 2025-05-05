Apple Announces 2025 Pride Band, Watch Face, and iPhone Wallpaper

by

Apple today announced its 2025 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face, and a matching wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad.

Apple Watch 2025 Pride
Ahead of Pride Month in June, Apple says its Pride Collection celebrates the strength and beauty of LGBTQ+ communities around the world.

The new Pride Edition Sport Band is now available to order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app in 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm sizes, and it will be available at Apple Store locations starting next week. In the U.S., the band costs $49.

Apple says the band features rainbow stripes that vary in shape and size, with no two bands looking exactly alike:

Featuring a tapestry of rainbow stripes that vary in shape and size, each Pride Edition Sport Band is assembled by hand from individual stripes of vibrant color that are compression-molded together, creating subtle yet striking variations. No two bands are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community.

A matching Pride Harmony watch face features rainbow stripes that dynamically shift to form large hour numerals as users raise their wrist to check the time.

A matching iPhone and iPad wallpaper features colorful stripes that change position as users move, lock, or unlock their devices.

The watch face and wallpaper will be available in upcoming watchOS 11.5, iOS 18.5, and iPadOS 18.5 software updates, according to Apple. The watch face will be available through the Apple Watch and Apple Store apps, and on Apple.com.

In addition to the Pride Collection, Apple said it is proud to financially support organizations that serve LGBTQ+ communities.

Top Rated Comments

Pitogyro Avatar
Pitogyro
50 minutes ago at 06:10 am
Are we allowed to say it's ugly?
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
45 minutes ago at 06:15 am

Are we allowed to say it's ugly?
I'm part of the LGBTQ+ community. Yes you are. I think it is hideous.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
33 minutes ago at 06:28 am
Glad Apple is still doing this given everything going on but damn it gets uglier every year ? 2020 was the peak and they haven’t released a good one since.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
addamas Avatar
addamas
23 minutes ago at 06:38 am
Resemblance is uncanny :D
Edit: Still first gen was IMHO the best


Attachment Image

Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chrono1081 Avatar
chrono1081
47 minutes ago at 06:14 am
I think mixing all these different flags is just ugly. The original rainbow was completely fine. My favorite that I still wear is a white one with the original flag colors in pin stripes that Nike created.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Vangeli Avatar
Vangeli
32 minutes ago at 06:29 am
Reminds me of the Hermès Casaque bands and I love it! Instant pre-order.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments