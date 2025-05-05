Apple Announces 2025 Pride Band, Watch Face, and iPhone Wallpaper

Apple today announced its 2025 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face, and a matching wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad.



Ahead of Pride Month in June, Apple says its Pride Collection celebrates the strength and beauty of LGBTQ+ communities around the world.

The new Pride Edition Sport Band is now available to order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app in 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm sizes, and it will be available at Apple Store locations starting next week. In the U.S., the band costs $49.

Apple says the band features rainbow stripes that vary in shape and size, with no two bands looking exactly alike:

Featuring a tapestry of rainbow stripes that vary in shape and size, each Pride Edition Sport Band is assembled by hand from individual stripes of vibrant color that are compression-molded together, creating subtle yet striking variations. No two bands are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community.

A matching Pride Harmony watch face features rainbow stripes that dynamically shift to form large hour numerals as users raise their wrist to check the time.

A matching iPhone and iPad wallpaper features colorful stripes that change position as users move, lock, or unlock their devices.

The watch face and wallpaper will be available in upcoming watchOS 11.5, iOS 18.5, and iPadOS 18.5 software updates, according to Apple. The watch face will be available through the Apple Watch and Apple Store apps, and on Apple.com.

In addition to the Pride Collection, Apple said it is proud to financially support organizations that serve LGBTQ+ communities.