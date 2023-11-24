5 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's Apple Watch

by

With all the discounted deals on Apple tech currently available, you might be thinking about upgrading your Apple Watch or buying one for the first time. But if your current smartwatch is doing its job just fine and it's only the idea of a good deal that's piqued your interest, it could be worth holding out until next year when Apple unveils its latest and greatest version.

Apple Watch Series 9
There are already several rumors from reputable sources that suggest 2024 could be a very big year for the Apple Watch. Here are five reasons to hold onto your wallet for now and wait until the next-generation model arrives.

Major Redesign

The original Apple Watch was released in April 2015, and we are coming up on the 10th anniversary of Apple's first wearable device. With such a landmark anniversary on the horizon, rumors suggest a notable 10-year anniversary update could arrive as early as 2024.

Apple Watch X Feature
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a major redesign for the Apple Watch to coincide with its 10th anniversary. Apple is said to be aiming to make the Apple Watch thinner than it is now, with a slimmer casing, along with different ways to attach bands. The new bands could attach to the watch magnetically, which would free up space inside the Apple Watch for bigger batteries and other internal components.

microLED Display

Analyst Jeff Pu and display analyst Ross Young believe Apple is working on a new high-end watch that will feature a 2.1-inch (diagonal) micro-LED display. The watch is rumored to be coming in 2024 or 2025, although it could be an upgrade to the Apple Watch Ultra rather than the Series 9.

apple watch series 9 display
That said, Apple could be planning multiple sizes, or the rumored "Apple Watch X" could be a larger-sized watch with a new case design and slimmer bezels. MicroLED is more energy efficient than the OLED technology currently used in Apple Watch models. It also has a longer lifetime, faster response times, better contrast, and brighter colors.

Blood Pressure Monitoring

Apple plans to add blood pressure monitoring to the Apple Watch in 2024, according to Bloomberg's Gurman. The blood pressure monitoring featuring will reportedly let users know if their blood pressure is trending upward.

Apple Watch Pro Feature
As opposed to the common methods that measure blood pressure using an inflatable cuff wrapped around the upper arm, Apple's system is believed to measure the speed of the wave of a heartbeat through a user's arteries using sensors. However, it may not provide exact systolic and diastolic measurements initially.

Hypertension Detection

As part of Apple's new blood pressure monitoring system, the Apple Watch is also expected to detect episodes of hypertension, or abnormally high blood pressure, according to Gurman.

carbon fiber apple watch
The system will provide an option for users to note what they were doing when the hypertension occurred, which could be useful for medical diagnosis. And to avoid potentially giving a misdiagnosis, the Apple Watch will direct the user to talk to their doctor or check their blood pressure with a traditional cuff, which can provide exact systolic and diastolic measurements.

Sleep Apnea Detection

Also coming in 2024 is an Apple Watch-based sleep apnea detection feature. Sleep apnea is sleeping disorder in which the temporary cessation of breathing occurs more often than normal during sleep. It can cause hypoxemia and sleep deprivation. Symptoms include loud snoring and making choking noises during your sleep.

watchos 9 sleep stage tracking
According to Bloomberg's November 2023 report, the Apple Watch will use sleep history and breathing patterns to estimate whether someone has the condition, and then direct users to see a physician.

Release

Apple typically releases a new Apple Watch model in September alongside the launch of its latest flagship iPhone, which in 2024 will be the iPhone 16. Apple could however have something different planned if it does indeed unveil a 10th anniversary "Apple Watch X" next year.

iPhone 16 Mock Header Updated 1
It's worth noting that the original Apple Watch was unveiled in September 2014, but it did not release until April 2015, so Apple could use either date for the Apple Watch anniversary. Given that 2023 marked the debut of the Apple Watch Series 9, a Series 10 or "X" would be more appropriate for 2024, not 2025, but the X naming is just speculation at this point.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra 2
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now), Apple Watch SE (Neutral), Apple Watch Ultra (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Popular Stories

apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

New Apple TV Rumored to Launch Next Year With These Changes

Monday November 20, 2023 7:18 am PST by
A new Apple TV is expected to be released in the first half of 2024. Below, we recap rumored features and changes for the streaming box. The current Apple TV was released in November 2022, with key features including the A15 Bionic chip, a larger 128GB storage option, a slightly thinner and lighter design, HDR10+ support, a USB-C port on the Siri Remote, lower pricing, and more. A...
Read Full Article
iOS 17

Apple Preparing to Release iOS 17.1.2 Update for iPhone

Monday November 20, 2023 10:21 am PST by
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.1.2 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs within the past few days. As a minor update, iOS 17.1.2 should be focused on bug fixes, but it's unclear exactly which issues might be addressed. Some users have continued to experience Wi-Fi issues on iOS 17.1.1, released earlier this month, so...
Read Full Article77 comments
best buy snowflakes

Best Buy Black Friday Sale Introduces Huge Discounts on MacBooks, TVs, LEGO Sets, and More

Wednesday November 22, 2023 7:53 am PST by
Best Buy's Black Friday event keeps adding new deals every day, and it includes the best prices we've ever tracked on Apple's entire line of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro computers. Additionally, we're seeing great deals on TVs, audio equipment, smart home products, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article18 comments
Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor Under Display Feature 2

Report: Touch ID Will Not Return on iPhone 16

Wednesday November 22, 2023 5:46 am PST by
Apple's iPhone 16 lineup will not see the return of Touch ID fingerprint authentication technology, a new report claims. The information comes from an integrated circuit expert on Weibo with a track record for sharing information about Apple's plans. In a new post, they explained that most of the equipment originally used to manufacture the chips required for the iPhone's version of Touch ID ...
Read Full Article192 comments
iOS 17

26 New Things Your iPhone Can Do With Next Month's iOS 17.2 Update

Wednesday November 22, 2023 10:57 pm PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers in October. Since then we've seen two more betas, and with each iteration Apple continues to add more new features and changes, many of which users have been anticipating for quite a while. Below, we've listed 26 new things that are coming to your iPhone when the finalized version is publicly released in December. 1. Help You...
Read Full Article149 comments
General Black Friday Deals 2022 Blue

Apple Black Friday Deals Available Now: AirPods, iPhone, iPad, and More

Monday November 20, 2023 3:01 pm PST by
We're now just two days away from Black Friday, and we're tracking the best prices of all-time on multiple Apple products, including AirPods, iPad, MacBook, iPhone, and more. Of course, there's no guarantee that better prices won't appear later in the holiday season, but if you want to shop right now these are the best deals currently available on each product. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate...
Read Full Article
General Black Friday Deals 2022 Blue

Apple Black Friday Deals Available Now: AirPods, iPhone, iPad, and More

Wednesday November 22, 2023 2:47 pm PST by
Black Friday is just a few hours away, and the best prices of the year have arrived for some of Apple's most popular products and accessories, including AirPods, iPad, MacBook, and many more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Specifically, in...
Read Full Article
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18: All the Rumors and Known Features So Far

Thursday November 23, 2023 6:50 am PST by
iOS 18 is still over seven months away from being announced, but there are already a few rumors and expectations for the software update. iOS 18 should be announced at Apple's annual developers conference WWDC next June, and released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September. Below, we recap all of the rumors and information pertaining to the update so far. "Major New Features" ...
Read Full Article62 comments