5 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's Apple Watch

With all the discounted deals on Apple tech currently available, you might be thinking about upgrading your Apple Watch or buying one for the first time. But if your current smartwatch is doing its job just fine and it's only the idea of a good deal that's piqued your interest, it could be worth holding out until next year when Apple unveils its latest and greatest version.



There are already several rumors from reputable sources that suggest 2024 could be a very big year for the Apple Watch. Here are five reasons to hold onto your wallet for now and wait until the next-generation model arrives.



Major Redesign

The original Apple Watch was released in April 2015, and we are coming up on the 10th anniversary of Apple's first wearable device. With such a landmark anniversary on the horizon, rumors suggest a notable 10-year anniversary update could arrive as early as 2024.



According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a major redesign for the Apple Watch to coincide with its 10th anniversary. Apple is said to be aiming to make the Apple Watch thinner than it is now, with a slimmer casing, along with different ways to attach bands. The new bands could attach to the watch magnetically, which would free up space inside the Apple Watch for bigger batteries and other internal components.



microLED Display

Analyst Jeff Pu and display analyst Ross Young believe Apple is working on a new high-end watch that will feature a 2.1-inch (diagonal) micro-LED display. The watch is rumored to be coming in 2024 or 2025, although it could be an upgrade to the Apple Watch Ultra rather than the Series 9.



That said, Apple could be planning multiple sizes, or the rumored "Apple Watch X" could be a larger-sized watch with a new case design and slimmer bezels. MicroLED is more energy efficient than the OLED technology currently used in Apple Watch models. It also has a longer lifetime, faster response times, better contrast, and brighter colors.



Blood Pressure Monitoring

Apple plans to add blood pressure monitoring to the Apple Watch in 2024, according to Bloomberg's Gurman. The blood pressure monitoring featuring will reportedly let users know if their blood pressure is trending upward.



As opposed to the common methods that measure blood pressure using an inflatable cuff wrapped around the upper arm, Apple's system is believed to measure the speed of the wave of a heartbeat through a user's arteries using sensors. However, it may not provide exact systolic and diastolic measurements initially.



Hypertension Detection

As part of Apple's new blood pressure monitoring system, the Apple Watch is also expected to detect episodes of hypertension, or abnormally high blood pressure, according to Gurman.



The system will provide an option for users to note what they were doing when the hypertension occurred, which could be useful for medical diagnosis. And to avoid potentially giving a misdiagnosis, the Apple Watch will direct the user to talk to their doctor or check their blood pressure with a traditional cuff, which can provide exact systolic and diastolic measurements.



Sleep Apnea Detection

Also coming in 2024 is an Apple Watch-based sleep apnea detection feature. Sleep apnea is sleeping disorder in which the temporary cessation of breathing occurs more often than normal during sleep. It can cause hypoxemia and sleep deprivation. Symptoms include loud snoring and making choking noises during your sleep.



According to Bloomberg's November 2023 report, the Apple Watch will use sleep history and breathing patterns to estimate whether someone has the condition, and then direct users to see a physician.



Release

Apple typically releases a new Apple Watch model in September alongside the launch of its latest flagship iPhone, which in 2024 will be the iPhone 16. Apple could however have something different planned if it does indeed unveil a 10th anniversary "Apple Watch X" next year.



It's worth noting that the original Apple Watch was unveiled in September 2014, but it did not release until April 2015, so Apple could use either date for the Apple Watch anniversary. Given that 2023 marked the debut of the Apple Watch Series 9, a Series 10 or "X" would be more appropriate for 2024, not 2025, but the X naming is just speculation at this point.