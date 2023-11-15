Anker Black Friday Early Access Sale Includes Mystery Boxes With Hundreds in Savings

Anker's Black Friday Early Access sale is winding down this week, so we're again highlighting all of the best deals from the event before it ends on November 16. With this sale, when you buy two or more Anker products sitewide you can get 25 percent off your entire order. There are also a few "mystery boxes" that can include hundreds of dollars in savings, if you're willing to risk not knowing what you're buying ahead of time.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In terms of the base sale, there are plenty of great accessories that you can buy to take advantage of the bundle savings, including the new MagSafe-compatible Anker 3-in-1 Charging Cube ($149.95). This device has space to simultaneously charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

There's also the Anker Prime 20,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display ($129.99). Although this one is on sale at $110.49 without the bundle deal, if you buy this and the 3-in-1 Cube together, you'll net a bigger discount. The Power Bank will be knocked down to $97.50 and the 3-in-1 Cube will go down to $112.46 thanks to the 25 percent savings.

At the bottom of the Black Friday Early Access sale page, Anker also has a few blind boxes on sale, priced at $19.99 (up to $219.99 in value) and at $59.99 (up to $799.99 in value). These mystery boxes include one Anker accessory, but you won't know what you're getting until they arrive. All items in the $19.99 box are worth more than $19.99, and all items in the $59.99 box are worth more than $59.99, so no matter what you'll be getting a deal.

All mystery box items are non-returnable (with the exception of quality issues). They are also excluded from the 25 percent off promotion when purchasing two or more items. These could net you a huge discount with a collection of solid stocking stuffers for the holidays, if you're willing to take the blind box risk.

Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

Portable Power Stations

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.