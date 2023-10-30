16-Inch M3 Max MacBook Pro Now Costs $7,200 With All Upgrades

Apple's top-of-the-line 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro costs $7,200 when you opt for all upgrades. Pricing used to top out at $6,499, but with support for 128GB Unified Memory, maximum memory now costs $1,000.



The highest-end 16-inch MacBook Pro has a base cost of $4,000 with 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 48GB Unified memory, and 1TB SSD. Fully upgrading the memory costs $1,000, while opting for an 8TB SSD adds another $2,200. The 14-inch MacBook Pro can be purchased with the same upgraded specs for $6,899.

128GB Unified Memory is only available with the M3 Max chip. The M3 chip is limited to 24GB Unified Memory like the M2 chip, while the ‌M2‌ Pro supports up to 36GB Unified Memory.

The new MacBook Pro models can be ordered now from Apple's online store. The M3 and M3 Pro models will ship out to customers next week, while the M3 Max models will be coming later in November.