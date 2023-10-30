Apple's USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable Now Available to Order in Space Black
The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models announced today are available in a new Space Black finish when configured with M3 Pro or M3 Max chips. Accordingly, Apple has released its USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable in Space Black for $49.
Apple already includes a color-matched MagSafe 3 charging cable in the box with the new MacBook Pro models, but the cable can be ordered individually from Apple's online store for those who want an extra one or need a replacement. The cable also remains available in Space Gray, Midnight, Starlight, and Silver.
The cable is also compatible with 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M2 chip.
MagSafe technology allows the cable to magnetically attach to a MacBook. If someone trips on the cable, it releases so that the MacBook does not go tumbling. The cable is two meters long and features a woven design for added durability.
Popular Stories
Ahead of Apple's "Scary Fast" event on Monday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, a regulatory database has potentially revealed at least some of the new products that will be announced, including new Macs and, dare we say it, maybe even a new iPad. Last week, two Apple suppliers resubmitted filings to a Chinese regulatory database for batteries used in existing Apple products, including the latest...
Apple has sent out Halloween-themed gift boxes to some influencers for them to enjoy while watching Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" Mac-focused event on Monday night. The gift boxes include a pair of AirPods Max headphones, an Apple cap, and a selection of "sweet and spooky" snacks and drinks. As shared by influencer Lamarr Wilson, the boxes also include an invite which reads: It's almost ...
Apple is expected to announce an updated Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad for the Mac at its "Scary Fast" event on Monday, October 30. The accessories are expected to be equipped with USB-C ports instead of Lightning for charging. The accessories will likely be unveiled alongside an updated 24-inch iMac with an M3 chip, which is also rumored to be announced at the event....
Apple today released the first beta of an upcoming iOS 17.2 update, and it adds a whole slew of features. You can now access the Journal app that Apple has been working on, and share playlists with friends so they can add songs. iOS 17.2 is limited to developers right now, but it should soon be coming to public beta testers. We're expecting to see iOS 17.2 released to the public around...
Things are suddenly very busy in the Apple news world, with another Apple event suddenly thrust upon us amidst tons of back-and-forth rumors. This week also saw lots of news on the software front with the public release of iOS 17.1, macOS 14.1, watchOS 10.1, and other updates, plus the first betas of the next round of updates led by iOS 17.2 with a number of additions and changes. Apple's...
Apple is actively developing new 12-inch and 13-inch MacBook models for sale at a planned price point of around $700 or less, claims a rumor out of Korea. According to the operator of news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Naver blog, supply chain sources have "consistently" seen evidence that Apple has low-cost MacBooks in two different sizes in ongoing development. The account's...
Top Rated Comments
[HEADING=1]11-Core CPU[/HEADING]
[HEADING=1]14-Core GPU[/HEADING]
[HEADING=1]18GB Unified Memory[/HEADING]
[HEADING=1]512GB SSD Storage $3,499 in Australia[/HEADING]
[HEADING=1]14 inch M2 Pro[/HEADING]
[HEADING=1]10-Core CPU[/HEADING]
[HEADING=1]16-Core GPU[/HEADING]
[HEADING=1]16GB Unified Memory[/HEADING]
[HEADING=1]512GB SSD Storage $3,199 in Australia[/HEADING]
[HEADING=1]M3 pro chip has[/HEADING]
[HEADING=1]2GB more unified Memory[/HEADING]
[HEADING=1]1 Core CPU but 2 core GPU less[/HEADING]
[HEADING=1]What’s the difference ?[/HEADING]