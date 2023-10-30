Apple's USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable Now Available to Order in Space Black

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models announced today are available in a new Space Black finish when configured with M3 Pro or M3 Max chips. Accordingly, Apple has released its USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable in Space Black for $49.



Apple already includes a color-matched MagSafe 3 charging cable in the box with the new MacBook Pro models, but the cable can be ordered individually from Apple's online store for those who want an extra one or need a replacement. The cable also remains available in Space Gray, Midnight, Starlight, and Silver.

The cable is also compatible with 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M2 chip.

MagSafe technology allows the cable to magnetically attach to a MacBook. If someone trips on the cable, it releases so that the MacBook does not go tumbling. The cable is two meters long and features a woven design for added durability.