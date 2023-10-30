Apple Unveils New Space Black Color for M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro

Apple at its "Scary Fast" October event has announced a new dark aluminum Space Black color for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.



Apple calls the new MacBook Pro in Space Black, "a gorgeous dark aluminum finish, with a breakthrough anodization method that resists fingerprints." The enclosure is created from a custom alloy that uses 100% recycled aluminum and is described as "very durable."

The M3 Pro chip has up to a 12-core CPU and up to a 18-core GPU, and the M3 Max chip has up to a 16-core CPU and up to a 40-core GPU. The M3 Pro and M3 Max chips support up to 36GB and 128GB of unified memory, respectively.



MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro chip will be available to pre-order from next week, while models with the M3 Max chip will be available later in November.

More to follow...