New M3 MacBook Pro and iMac Models Now Available for Purchase

Now that Apple's Mac-focused "Scary Fast" event has wrapped up, the new M3 MacBook Pro and M3 iMac models are available for purchase on Apple's website.



The ‌iMac‌ with M3 chip is priced starting at $1,299, while the MacBook Pro can be ordered with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips.

The 14-inch model can be purchased with M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max chips, while the 16-inch model can be purchased with M3 Pro or M3 Max chips. Pricing on the 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,599, a new low, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499.

The ‌iMac‌, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 and M3 Pro chips will be available next week, while the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Max will ship later in November.