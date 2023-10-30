New M3 MacBook Pro and iMac Models Now Available for Purchase
Now that Apple's Mac-focused "Scary Fast" event has wrapped up, the new M3 MacBook Pro and M3 iMac models are available for purchase on Apple's website.
The iMac with M3 chip is priced starting at $1,299, while the MacBook Pro can be ordered with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips.
The 14-inch model can be purchased with M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max chips, while the 16-inch model can be purchased with M3 Pro or M3 Max chips. Pricing on the 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,599, a new low, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499.
The iMac, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 and M3 Pro chips will be available next week, while the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Max will ship later in November.
The M3 looks like a decent upgrade for anyone still on an Intel machine, but even the M1 still holds its own.
They absolutely refused to compare it to the M2 series, which pretty much says everything.
There’s some nice performance increase and architecture changes to GPU but for the vast majority of users… you won’t be missing out much
And all because Apple silicon is so fast to begin with… M1 is still awesome
No wonder they are happy to leave MacBook Airs on M2… for such bursty workload systems there is no real benefit.
8gb of memory in a 'Pro' computer is a scam. $200 for 512 more gigabytes of storage is a scam. No upgraded Magic accessories is a huge disappointment. No new Smart Folio colours, even!
It feels like Mac hardware is quickly falling behind, just like it was in ~2016–2019 — boring overpriced computers for a very niche audience of videographers. PC is catching up on power efficiency, PC offers huge amounts of RAM and storage essentially for free, PCs are getting higher-quality OLED displays, and PC is usually ahead when it comes to performance (depending on the workload, of course).
Apple built a lot of goodwill with M1, but they can't milk it forever.
And how dare they say that MacBook Pro is built to last when it comes with soldered storage? It's an e-waste right out of the box and they know it ?