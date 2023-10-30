M3 iMac Gains More Maximum Memory, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

Apple's 24-inch iMac has been updated with the new M3 chip that offers notable speed improvements over the prior M1, but as it has not been refreshed since 2021, there are also a few other new features.



The machine's design has not been updated, and it comes in the same colors, but the more advanced M3 chip allows the 24-inch ‌iMac‌ to be outfitted with up to 24GB Unified Memory, up from the 16GB maximum in the ‌M1‌ version.

Apple has also added Wi-Fi 6E support to allow the ‌iMac‌ to connect to 6GHz networks, and it supports the Bluetooth 5.3 protocol for improved connectivity and range.

The M3 ‌iMac‌ still comes in two-port and four-port varieties with the latter featuring an extra two USB 3 ports. The two-port model has an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, while the four-port model has an 8-core GPU and 10-core GPU. The version with more ports also supports up to 2TB of storage, while the two-port model is limited to 1TB.

Pricing on the M3 ‌iMac‌ starts at $1,299 for the two Thunderbolt port model, while the model with two Thunderbolt ports and two USB 3 ports is priced starting at $1,499. Apple is accepting orders today, with the new machines set to arrive to customers next week.