Apple Event Live Blog: New iMac, MacBook Pro, and More Expected

Apple's "Scary Fast" event kicks off today at the unusual time of 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, and we're expecting to see the debut of the M3 family of Apple silicon chips with updated iMac and MacBook Pro models and perhaps some other announcements.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the event unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.
