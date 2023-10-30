New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros Feature 20% Brighter Displays

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models announced by Apple today feature 20% brighter displays for standard content, according to Apple.



Apple's tech specs for the laptops indicate that all of the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models provide up to 600 nits of peak brightness for SDR content, which is a 20% increase over the 500 nits maximum on the previous models. For HDR content, all of the models can achieve peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits, which is unchanged.

"The Liquid Retina XDR display is the world's best laptop display, with an exceptional 1000 nits sustained and 1600 nits of peak brightness for HDR content, impressive contrast ratio, vivid colors, and an outstanding viewing angle," said Apple. "SDR content is now displayed at up to 600 nits, which is 20 percent brighter than before."

The new MacBook Pro models are available to order starting today, and they will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Tuesday, November 7. Read our MacBook Pro announcement coverage for more details about the laptops.