New 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros Feature 20% Brighter Displays

by

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models announced by Apple today feature 20% brighter displays for standard content, according to Apple.

m3 mbp space black
Apple's tech specs for the laptops indicate that all of the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models provide up to 600 nits of peak brightness for SDR content, which is a 20% increase over the 500 nits maximum on the previous models. For HDR content, all of the models can achieve peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits, which is unchanged.

"The Liquid Retina XDR display is the world's best laptop display, with an exceptional 1000 nits sustained and 1600 nits of peak brightness for HDR content, impressive contrast ratio, vivid colors, and an outstanding viewing angle," said Apple. "SDR content is now displayed at up to 600 nits, which is 20 percent brighter than before."

The new MacBook Pro models are available to order starting today, and they will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Tuesday, November 7. Read our MacBook Pro announcement coverage for more details about the laptops.

F23 Avatar
F23
54 minutes ago at 07:21 pm

That's 20% more nits than the regular M1/M2? I read the same 1000 tits on the previous models though?

edit: I read wrong - SDR 500 nits vs 600 tits for the new.
1000 tits LMAOOOO
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
1 hour ago at 07:16 pm

That's 20% more nits than the regular M1/M2? I read the same 1000 tits on the previous models though?
14" / 16" MacBook Pro with M3/M3 Pro/M3 Max: Up to 600 nits (SDR)

14" / 16" MacBook Pro with M2 Pro/M2 Max: Up to 500 nits (SDR)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JamieLannister Avatar
JamieLannister
55 minutes ago at 07:21 pm

I wonder if you guys actually use your displays at peak brightness...
I can't handle higher nits like up to 1600. I've seen HDR at full brightness it's way too bright. Smaller nits is better than larger tits. My personal perference but most would disagree.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JamieLannister Avatar
JamieLannister
1 hour ago at 07:14 pm
That's 20% more nits than the regular M1/M2? I read the same 1000 tits on the previous models though?

edit: I read wrong - SDR 500 nits vs 600 nits for the new.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jarutais Avatar
Jarutais
58 minutes ago at 07:17 pm
I wonder if you guys actually use your displays at peak brightness...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aston441 Avatar
Aston441
30 minutes ago at 07:46 pm

LOL



In all seriousness though, I agree, my eyes are sensitive to light.

The downside of having blue eyes, I guess.
This. Light eyed people need sunglasses to not be squinting at these crazy bright displays.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
