Apple Discontinues 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Touch Bar

With the launch of the new M3 14-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has discontinued the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is no longer listed for sale through Apple's store, with the MacBook Pro section offering only 14-inch and 16-inch models.



The 13-inch MacBook Pro was the last Mac with a Touch Bar, so the sunsetting of the 13-inch MacBook Pro also means that the Touch Bar has been officially discontinued.

Apple's 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro was priced at $1,299, making it $100 more expensive than the very similar 13-inch MacBook Air.

Pricing on the new M3 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,599, which means the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ is the only option for those looking for a more affordable notebook at the current time.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro will still be available from Apple's refurbished store and from retailers until supplies run out.