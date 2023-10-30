Apple's New MacBooks With M3 Chips Offer Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life

The new MacBook Pro models that Apple announced today feature Apple's latest 3-nanometer M3 chips, with the new technology bringing a notable improvement in battery life. The new models offer the "longest battery life ever in a Mac," according to Apple.



The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip now lasts for up to 22 hours when watching movies with the Apple TV app, or up to 15 hours when browsing the web. This model has a 70-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips last for up to 18 hours when watching moves with the ‌Apple TV‌ app or up to 12 hours when browsing the web. The M3 Pro and M3 Max 14-inch models come with a slightly larger 72.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery.

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro or M3 Max chips are able to last for up to 22 hours when using the ‌Apple TV‌ app to watch movies, or 15 hours when browsing the web. The M3 Pro and M3 Max 16-inch models are equipped with a 100-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro models can fast charge with a 96W USB-C power adapter (the M3 Pro and Max models ship with one while the M3 model ships with a 70W adapter), and the 16-inch MacBook Pro models can fast charge with the included 140W USB-C power adapter.