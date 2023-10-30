Apple's New MacBooks With M3 Chips Offer Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life
The new MacBook Pro models that Apple announced today feature Apple's latest 3-nanometer M3 chips, with the new technology bringing a notable improvement in battery life. The new models offer the "longest battery life ever in a Mac," according to Apple.
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip now lasts for up to 22 hours when watching movies with the Apple TV app, or up to 15 hours when browsing the web. This model has a 70-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery.
The 14-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips last for up to 18 hours when watching moves with the Apple TV app or up to 12 hours when browsing the web. The M3 Pro and M3 Max 14-inch models come with a slightly larger 72.4-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery.
Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro or M3 Max chips are able to last for up to 22 hours when using the Apple TV app to watch movies, or 15 hours when browsing the web. The M3 Pro and M3 Max 16-inch models are equipped with a 100-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery.
The 14-inch MacBook Pro models can fast charge with a 96W USB-C power adapter (the M3 Pro and Max models ship with one while the M3 model ships with a 70W adapter), and the 16-inch MacBook Pro models can fast charge with the included 140W USB-C power adapter.
Top Rated Comments
There doesnt seem to be any battery improvement on the 3nm chips — FYI this is a 14-inch MBP mow with the base chip thats why its “22 hours”, but there is no such thing as a M2 14-inch MBP to compare it to, I suspect that would also have been 22 hours
(which is enormously important to most Air buyers)
They put this base chip in there and market 22 hours of battery life. For the M3 Macbook Air watch them just say “same great all-day battery life”
No. This is for ONLY video playback in the AppleTV app at 1080p with no internet connection and no other apps or widgets being used. No web browsing or streaming or podcasts, or any internet connected activity at all.
"Testing conducted by Apple in September and October 2023 using preproduction 16-inch MacBook Pro systems with Apple M3 Pro, 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 36GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The wireless web test measures battery life by wirelessly browsing 25 popular websites with display brightness set to eight clicks from bottom. The Apple TV app movie playback test measures battery life by playing back 1080p HD content with display brightness set to eight clicks from bottom. Battery life varies by use and configuration; see apple.com/au/batteries ('https://www.apple.com/au/batteries/') for more information."
If you're doing anything remotely productive, or pump the screen brightness up, you're going to be getting 8-10 hours battery life.
EDIT: '8 clicks from the bottom' is about 40% brightness.
But I think they overdid it on the scarily fast.
If they had released a monster of a Mac Pro… or dare I say it, a monster of an Apple TV that blew most dedicated games consoles out of the water while sipping a fraction of the power.. I think it would have been deserved.