Apple Bringing Online Store to Chile on October 16

Apple has announced that it plans to open an online store in Chile on Monday, October 16, providing customers located in the country with a way to purchase iPhones, Macs, iPads, and more directly from Apple.



As in other countries, Apple's Chilean online store will offer a full range of Apple products and accessories, with shopping assistance from Apple Specialists, a trade-in program for iPhone sales, free one-on-one online training sessions with certain product purchases, build-to-order Mac options, and multiple payment options including financing.

Currently, customers in Chile can only purchase Apple products through third-party Apple Authorized Distributors. The Apple online store will allow customers from all regions of Chile to purchase from Apple directly and have their orders shipped for free to all regions in the country.

To celebrate the opening, Apple has made special Chile flyer wallpapers for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac available to download on its website.