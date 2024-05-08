Best Buy Introduces First Discounts on M4 iPad Pro for Members

Best Buy has the first discounts we've tracked on the brand new M4 iPad Pro, available exclusive to My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. If you are a member, you'll find $50 off nearly every model of these new tablets at Best Buy.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

With this discount, the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro is available for $949.00, down from $999.00. The 256GB Wi-Fi 13-inch iPad Pro is available for $1,249.00, down from $1,299.00. You'll also find the same $50 discounts on higher storage models with the Nano-texture glass option.

Note: You need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see these deals.

Shoppers should note that these are pre-order prices at Best Buy, and the M4 iPad Pro is set to launch next Wednesday. If you're looking for more details about the M4 iPad Pro, be sure to check out our recap article of this week's Apple event. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.