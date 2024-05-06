'iPhone 17 Slim' With Smaller Display Rumored to Launch Next Year

While the iPhone 16 series is still months away from launching, an early rumor about an all-new iPhone 17 model has now surfaced.



In a research note with investment firm Haitong this week, analyst Jeff Pu said Apple is planning a so-called "iPhone 17 Slim" model that would replace the Plus model in the lineup. Pu said this model will feature around a 6.6-inch display, a slimmer design, an A18 or A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 24-megapixel front camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

More specifically, display industry analyst Ross Young said this iPhone 17 model will have a 6.55-inch display. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch display.

Pu expects the iPhone 17 Slim to have an aluminum chassis, rather than a titanium casing like the Pro models. He expects the device to have some external design changes, but he did not share any specific details.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 lineup in September 2025, so some of these reported features could change.