'iPhone 17 Slim' With Smaller Display Rumored to Launch Next Year

While the iPhone 16 series is still months away from launching, an early rumor about an all-new iPhone 17 model has now surfaced.

In a research note with investment firm Haitong this week, analyst Jeff Pu said Apple is planning a so-called "iPhone 17 Slim" model that would replace the Plus model in the lineup. Pu said this model will feature around a 6.6-inch display, a slimmer design, an A18 or A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 24-megapixel front camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

More specifically, display industry analyst Ross Young said this iPhone 17 model will have a 6.55-inch display. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch display.

Pu expects the iPhone 17 Slim to have an aluminum chassis, rather than a titanium casing like the Pro models. He expects the device to have some external design changes, but he did not share any specific details.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 lineup in September 2025, so some of these reported features could change.

oofio2461 Avatar
oofio2461
12 minutes ago at 09:19 am
Bring back the mini, the plus and 'slim' are just bigger phones that are too close to the pro lineup.
Martius Avatar
Martius
8 minutes ago at 09:22 am
I'm waiting for iPhone 18 Chubby. Finally without camera bump.
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
13 minutes ago at 09:18 am
We do NOT need to go back to slim phones! Keep the same thickness, optimize internal space and add bigger batteries!

mikedop Avatar
mikedop
11 minutes ago at 09:20 am
So... 17 mini?
VisceralRealist Avatar
VisceralRealist
6 minutes ago at 09:24 am

So... 17 mini?

The new mini?
I don't think so. 6.6" is only 1/10 of an inch smaller than the current Plus model. This is still the "larger base model", just with an emphasis on thinness rather than a big display? I don't know. It's a confusing rumor.
Michael Scrip Avatar
Michael Scrip
6 minutes ago at 09:24 am
6.6" is considered "mini" now?

?
