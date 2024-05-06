'iPhone 17 Slim' With Smaller Display Rumored to Launch Next Year
While the iPhone 16 series is still months away from launching, an early rumor about an all-new iPhone 17 model has now surfaced.
In a research note with investment firm Haitong this week, analyst Jeff Pu said Apple is planning a so-called "iPhone 17 Slim" model that would replace the Plus model in the lineup. Pu said this model will feature around a 6.6-inch display, a slimmer design, an A18 or A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 24-megapixel front camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.
More specifically, display industry analyst Ross Young said this iPhone 17 model will have a 6.55-inch display. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Plus has a 6.7-inch display.
Pu expects the iPhone 17 Slim to have an aluminum chassis, rather than a titanium casing like the Pro models. He expects the device to have some external design changes, but he did not share any specific details.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 lineup in September 2025, so some of these reported features could change.
Popular Stories
Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10, and new features have already been rumored for many apps, including Apple Music, Apple Maps, Calculator, Messages, Notes, Safari, and others. Below, we recap iOS 18 rumors on a per-app basis, based on reports from MacRumors, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and others: Apple Maps: At least two new Apple Maps features are...
Apple is holding at least five announcements for later in the year that will not arrive at the company's "Let loose" special event next week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a report detailing his expectations for Apple's upcoming event, Gurman noted that there are a total of five things that the company is holding for later in the year: AI features: While Apple may tease new...
It's been a long time since the last one, but an Apple event is finally right around the corner! While it's anticipated to be a fairly short pre-recorded affair, we're expecting to see the first updates to the iPad lineup in over a year and half, so make sure to tune in to see what Apple has in store. Other news and rumors this week included a couple of product introductions from Apple's...
Top Rated Comments
?