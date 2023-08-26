Top Stories: iPhone 15 Rumors, iOS 17 Beta 7, and More

The Apple rumor mill remains busy, as reports about the iPhone 15 lineup are continuing to fly with only a few weeks until Apple officially introduces the new models. Apple is also wrapping up work on iOS 17 to release it to the public right around the same time.



While the iPhone reliably gets annual updates, this week we also took a look at a number of other Apple products that are quite a bit longer in the tooth and offered our recommendations on whether they're still good purchases right now, so read on for all the details on this week's top stories!



iPhone 14 Pro vs. 15 Pro: 20+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

September is fast approaching, and that means new iPhones are just around the corner. This week, we shared a list with over 20 new features and changes expected for the iPhone 15 Pro compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, plus a similar one looking at over 15 changes for the iPhone 15 compared to the iPhone 14.



Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series and new Apple Watch models at an event that is currently said to be planned for Tuesday, September 12. Apple has yet to officially announce the event, but invites should go out at some point over the next week or two.



iPhone 15 Pro to Come in Blue and Gray Titanium, No Gold Expected

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in a few new colors, including Blue and Gray, according to 9to5Mac. These colors were first reported by MacRumors last month.



The report said that Gold will no longer be a color option for the iPhone 15 Pro models, which are expected to have a brushed titanium frame in a departure from polished stainless steel. The full lineup of colors expected for the devices this year consists of Blue, Gray, Space Black, and Silver.



iPhone 15 Pro Models Expected to Be $100 to $200 More Expensive

iPhone 15 Pro models will be $100 to $200 more expensive than iPhone 14 Pro models, meaning that starting prices for the devices could range from $1,099 to $1,299, according to DigiTimes.



Multiple other sources already indicated that price increases are possible for the iPhone 15 Pro models. It would be the first time that Apple raised the starting price of its highest-end iPhones since the iPhone X launched in 2017.



iPhone 15 Could Come With Color-Matched Braided USB-C Cables

All four iPhone 15 models could be available with color-matching braided USB-C charging cables, according to images shared on social media.



The new cable could be around 50% longer than the one-meter Lightning cable included with iPhone 14 models, but it may remain limited to USB 2.0 speeds for data transfer. Faster speeds on the Pro models might be possible with a more expensive cable sold separately.



Everything New in iOS 17 Beta 7

iOS 17 beta releases are now occurring on a weekly basis as the software update nears its public release next month. This week saw the release of iOS 17 beta 7, and we've rounded up everything new.



iOS 17 should be released in September alongside new iPhones. The update is compatible with the iPhone XS and newer and includes many new features, with complete details available in our iOS 17 roundup.



These Are Apple's Oldest Products Still Sold Today

For over two decades, the MacRumors Buyer's Guide has served as a valuable resource for keeping track of when Apple products were last updated.



This week, we highlighted five current-generation Apple products and accessories that have not received hardware upgrades in several years. The list excludes products that are unlikely to be updated ever again, such as the USB SuperDrive for the Mac.



