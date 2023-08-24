iPhone 15 USB-C Cables Again Said to Be Limited to USB 2.0 Transfer Speeds
All iPhone 15 models this year are expected to adopt USB-C ports for the first time, and while USB-C has several advantages over Lightning, another rumor today suggests that Apple's standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are unlikely to enjoy any increase in data transfer speeds following the transition.
According to leaker Majun Bu, who has previously shared details about Apple's new cables, the USB-C cables supplied in iPhone 15 boxes are indeed limited to USB 2.0 data transfer speeds at a rate of 480 MBps, which is the same as Lightning.
In contrast, rumors converge on both iPhone 15 Pro models supporting higher USB-C transfer speeds. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 15 Pro models will support "at least" USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3. For comparison, the iPad Pro features a Thunderbolt port for transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps, while the entry-level iPad’s USB-C port is limited to just 480 Mbps.
With the higher-specification data transfer speed, iPhone 15 Pro models will therefore be able to transfer video and other file types much more quickly than the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.
Each iPhone 15 will include a braided USB-C charging cable in the box that is thicker (i.e. more durable) and 50% longer than the Lightning cable that comes with current iPhone models, according to reports
. The cables are also rumored to be color-matched
to possible new iPhone colors
, coming in at least black, white, yellow, blue, and orange.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in less than a month, introducing over 20 upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 Pro models introduced last year. After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable...
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could come with color-matched braided USB-C to USB-C cables, according to a rumor coming out of Asia. Twitter user "Majin Bu" first shared the information over the weekend, but was unable to verify the source of the rumor circulating on Chinese social media. Now, Apple device prototype collector "Kosutami" has affirmed that they have seen design validation...
We're now getting close to the end of the iOS 17 beta testing process as September approaches, which means we are seeing fewer new features in beta updates and more focus on small refinements and bug fixes. We've rounded up the changes in iOS 17 beta 7 that we've found so far, but let us know if you've seen a tweak that we haven't mentioned. Phone App With this beta, the end call button...
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be at least $100 more expensive than their predecessors, according to DigiTimes. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099. DigiTimes' forecast places the price of the iPhone 15 Pro at $1,099 to $1,199 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at $1,199 to $1,299. The significant price increase could suppress sales of the new...
References to what are believed to be the "A19" and "M5" Apple silicon chips have been discovered in official Apple code. The references, found by Twitter user "@_orangera1n," indicate the existence of a large number of unreleased Apple chips. Following the trends of Apple's chip identifiers, the latest discoveries are believed to correspond to the "A19," "M5 Pro," "M5 Max," and "M5 Ultra"...
Apple's upcoming high-end 6.7-inch iPhone 15 model may be called the "iPhone 15 Ultra" after all, replacing the "Pro Max" title, a new rumor claims. In a September 2022 edition of his weekly "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said there was "potential" for an iPhone 15 Ultra to replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. While the name change was prevalent in several rumors from...
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in a refreshed selection of colors, with at least five different shades to choose from, recent rumors suggest. According to the Twitter leaker known as "Unknownz21," who has provided an extensive amount of information about Apple's upcoming devices, at least six different colorways were tested for the iPhone 15: These are the colors that ...