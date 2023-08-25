iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 15: 15+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

by

Apple's iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus are expected to be announced in just a matter of weeks, introducing over a dozen upgrades and changes to surpass the ‌iPhone 15‌ models introduced last year.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 Feature
After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation standard iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, DSCC's Ross Young, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and others. Many of these insights have been corroborated, but some have only been rumored in isolated reports. Nevertheless, MacRumors believes the following table represents a credible overall picture of what the ‌iPhone 15‌ could look like compared to the iPhone 14:

‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus
Aerospace-grade aluminum chassis with 90° edges Aerospace-grade aluminum chassis with slightly curved edges
Glossy glass back Frosted glass back
"Notch" TrueDepth camera array Dynamic Island
7.79mm thick 7.81mm thick
Lightning port (480Mb/s) USB-C port (480Mb/s)
12-megapixel camera 48-megapixel camera
ƒ/1.5 wide camera ƒ/1.7 wide camera
A15 Bionic chip A16 Bionic chip
OLED display driver chip (40nm) More power-efficient OLED display driver chip (28nm)
U1 chip (90nm) Next-generation ultra-wideband chip (7nm)
Qualcomm X65 modem Qualcomm X70 modem
Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Wi-Fi 6E connectivity
Support for Qi wireless charging Support for Qi2 wireless charging
Support for 7.5W wireless charging with third-party accessories Support for 15W wireless charging with third-party accessories
Support for ~27W wired charging Support for 35W wired charging
Available in midnight, starlight, blue, yellow, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED Available in midnight, starlight, blue, yellow, and coral pink/orange
Comes with white 1m USB-C to Lightning charging cable Comes with color-matched 1.5m USB-C to USB-C braided charging cable

The latest reports point to an Apple event to announce the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup taking place on Tuesday, September 12. Launch is expected to follow on Friday, September 22. To understand all of the differences between the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro, see our other specific comparison:

Take a look at our dedicated roundup for more detailed information about what we're expecting from the ‌iPhone 15‌ models. Be sure to let us know what upgrades you're most looking forward to in the comments.

Top Rated Comments

Duncan-UK Avatar
Duncan-UK
14 minutes ago at 09:32 am

Disappointing to see Product Red iPhone is not available on the iPhone 15 line-up. ?
Product Virtue Signal ;)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
11 minutes ago at 09:35 am

Looks like a typo in the first line.
Maybe it will surpass even itself?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fatTribble Avatar
fatTribble
7 minutes ago at 09:39 am
Haven’t heard much about the upgraded U1 chip but going from 90nm to 7nm architecture certainly sounds impressive
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
scheinderrob Avatar
scheinderrob
19 minutes ago at 09:26 am
holding onto my 12 mini here, wondering if it can make it to the alleged new SE within the next 2 years
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
17 minutes ago at 09:28 am
Disappointing to see Product Red iPhone is not available on the iPhone 15 line-up. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

Everything New in iOS 17 Beta 7

Tuesday August 22, 2023 1:34 pm PDT by
We're now getting close to the end of the iOS 17 beta testing process as September approaches, which means we are seeing fewer new features in beta updates and more focus on small refinements and bug fixes. We've rounded up the changes in iOS 17 beta 7 that we've found so far, but let us know if you've seen a tweak that we haven't mentioned. Phone App With this beta, the end call button...
Read Full Article80 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Burgandy Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Models Expected to Be $100 to $200 More Expensive

Tuesday August 22, 2023 4:12 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be at least $100 more expensive than their predecessors, according to DigiTimes. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099. DigiTimes' forecast places the price of the iPhone 15 Pro at $1,099 to $1,199 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at $1,199 to $1,299. The significant price increase could suppress sales of the new...
Read Full Article216 comments
1

iPhone 15 USB-C Cables Again Said to Be Limited to USB 2.0 Transfer Speeds

Thursday August 24, 2023 2:05 am PDT by
All iPhone 15 models this year are expected to adopt USB-C ports for the first time, and while USB-C has several advantages over Lightning, another rumor today suggests that Apple's standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are unlikely to enjoy any increase in data transfer speeds following the transition. According to leaker Majin Bu, who has previously shared details about Apple's new...
Read Full Article379 comments
iPhone 15 Colors Mock Feature

Rumors Point to the Five iPhone 15 Color Options to Expect

Tuesday August 22, 2023 5:34 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in a refreshed selection of colors, with at least five different shades to choose from, recent rumors suggest. According to the Twitter leaker known as "Unknownz21," who has provided an extensive amount of information about Apple's upcoming devices, at least six different colorways were tested for the iPhone 15: These are the colors that ...
Read Full Article104 comments
iPhone 15 Blue Top Feature

iPhone 15 Pro to Come in Blue and Gray Titanium, No Gold Expected

Thursday August 24, 2023 11:36 am PDT by
The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame for the first time, and with the material swap, Apple is also focusing on new colors. Back in July, we teamed up with Unknownz21 to reveal a new dark blue shade that Apple plans to use for the iPhone 15 Pro, and at that time, we also said that Apple has been testing a silver-gray shade and a...
Read Full Article236 comments