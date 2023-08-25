iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 15: 15+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

Apple's iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus are expected to be announced in just a matter of weeks, introducing over a dozen upgrades and changes to surpass the ‌iPhone 15‌ models introduced last year.



After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation standard iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, DSCC's Ross Young, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and others. Many of these insights have been corroborated, but some have only been rumored in isolated reports. Nevertheless, MacRumors believes the following table represents a credible overall picture of what the ‌iPhone 15‌ could look like compared to the iPhone 14:

‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus Aerospace-grade aluminum chassis with 90° edges Aerospace-grade aluminum chassis with slightly curved edges Glossy glass back Frosted glass back "Notch" TrueDepth camera array Dynamic Island 7.79mm thick 7.81mm thick Lightning port (480Mb/s) USB-C port (480Mb/s) 12-megapixel camera 48-megapixel camera ƒ/1.5 wide camera ƒ/1.7 wide camera A15 Bionic chip A16 Bionic chip OLED display driver chip (40nm) More power-efficient OLED display driver chip (28nm) U1 chip (90nm) Next-generation ultra-wideband chip (7nm) Qualcomm X65 modem Qualcomm X70 modem Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Wi-Fi 6E connectivity Support for Qi wireless charging Support for Qi2 wireless charging Support for 7.5W wireless charging with third-party accessories Support for 15W wireless charging with third-party accessories Support for ~27W wired charging Support for 35W wired charging Available in midnight, starlight, blue, yellow, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED Available in midnight, starlight, blue, yellow, and coral pink/orange Comes with white 1m USB-C to Lightning charging cable Comes with color-matched 1.5m USB-C to USB-C braided charging cable

The latest reports point to an Apple event to announce the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup taking place on Tuesday, September 12. Launch is expected to follow on Friday, September 22.



