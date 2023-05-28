Gurman: Apple to Begin Accepting Trade-Ins for Three New Mac Models on Day of WWDC Keynote

by

Apple will begin accepting trade-ins of three new Mac models on June 5, the day of Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote event, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

apple silicon mac lineup wwdc 2022 feature purple
In a tweet shared earlier today, Gurman said that the Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, and 13-inch ‌M2‌ MacBook Pro, will become eligible for trade-in with Apple on Monday, June 5. Gurman is expecting new Mac hardware to be unveiled during Apple's keynote on June 5, including an all-new 15-inch MacBook Air model. "Read into that as you will," he added.

Apple introduced the ‌Mac Studio‌ in May 2022, offering M1 Max and M1 Ultra chip configurations. Despite the launch of a range of Macs with the ‌M2‌, ‌M2‌ Pro, and ‌M2‌ Max chips, Apple has not yet refreshed the ‌Mac Studio‌. Gurman believes that two new Mac Studio models are in the works, but is unsure of when they will launch.

He has previously cast doubt over the possibility of update being announced at WWDC, suggesting that Apple is more likely to wait until the M3 generation to update the ‌Mac Studio‌ as to avoid cannibalizing the Apple silicon Mac Pro. Even so, updated ‌Mac Studio‌ models with ‌M2‌ Max and ‌M2‌ Ultra chip options are not out of the question for WWDC.

13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ and MacBook Pro models with the M3 chip are also rumored to be in development, but the first ‌M3‌ Macs are not expected to launch until toward the end of the year. As such, Gurman's latest information about new Mac trade-ins does not necessarily that indicate direct successors for all of the aforementioned devices are on the immediate horizon.

