Apple Now Selling Refurbished iPad Mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro Models

Apple today added refurbished iPad mini 6 and 2021 iPad Pro models to its online refurbished store, offering the tablets at a discounted price for the first time.



Pricing on the iPad mini 6 starts at $419 for the 64GB model, an $80 discount off of the original $499 starting price tag. Apple is offering multiple color options, with a 256GB model also available for $549, a $100 discount.

The ‌iPad mini‌ 6 initially came out in September 2021, and it features an edge-to-edge display and iPad Air-like design with Touch ID power button. It measures in at 7.9 inches and is Apple's smallest tablet option.

Pricing on the refurbished third-generation 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $639 for 128GB of storage, while pricing on the fifth-generation 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ starts at $889, also for 128GB of storage. Space Gray and Silver color options are available, and there are higher storage tiers and cellular ‌iPad Pro‌ models at discounted prices as well.



The 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models that Apple added to the refurbished store today were initially introduced in 2021 and they feature prior-generation M1 chips. Apple in October 2022 refreshed the ‌iPad Pro‌ lineup, introducing M2 chips.

Supplies of the refurbished ‌iPad‌ models will shift over time as Apple adds new devices and as devices sell out, so those wanting a specific configuration or color may want to check back often.

Refurbished products from Apple are almost identical to new products, and are subject to a refurbishment process that includes full functionality testing. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new Apple devices.

