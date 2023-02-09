Apple Now Selling Refurbished iPad Mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro Models

Pricing on the iPad mini 6 starts at $419 for the 64GB model, an $80 discount off of the original $499 starting price tag. Apple is offering multiple color options, with a 256GB model also available for $549, a $100 discount.
The iPad mini 6 initially came out in September 2021, and it features an edge-to-edge display and iPad Air-like design with Touch ID power button. It measures in at 7.9 inches and is Apple's smallest tablet option.
Pricing on the refurbished third-generation 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $639 for 128GB of storage, while pricing on the fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $889, also for 128GB of storage. Space Gray and Silver color options are available, and there are higher storage tiers and cellular iPad Pro models at discounted prices as well.
The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models that Apple added to the refurbished store today were initially introduced in 2021 and they feature prior-generation M1 chips. Apple in October 2022 refreshed the iPad Pro lineup, introducing M2 chips.
Supplies of the refurbished iPad models will shift over time as Apple adds new devices and as devices sell out, so those wanting a specific configuration or color may want to check back often.
Refurbished products from Apple are almost identical to new products, and are subject to a refurbishment process that includes full functionality testing. Refurbished products are eligible for AppleCare+ and have the same 14-day return period as new Apple devices.
Apple released iOS 16.3 in late January following nearly six weeks of beta testing. The software update is available for the iPhone 8 and newer, and while it is a relatively minor update, it still includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes.
Below, we've recapped new features in iOS 16.3, including support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for...
Chinese smartphone company OnePlus today announced the official debut of the OnePlus 11 5G, which is the company's latest flagship smartphone. The device was already announced in China, but today marks the global launch so we thought we'd compare the OnePlus 11 5G to the iPhone 14 Pro Max to see how the camera measures up.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple's...
Apple today released updated firmware for the MagSafe Duo charger that is designed to work with the Apple Watch and MagSafe-compatible iPhone models. The new firmware is version 10M3063, but in the settings app, you'll see a 256.1067.0 version number, up from 186.0.0.0.
The MagSafe Duo was first released in 2020 alongside the iPhone 12 models, and it has not had a firmware update before....
Apple usually releases a new entry-level iPad every year, but the current lineup and rumors for 2023 may indicate that this will be the first year when the company breaks this convention.
When Apple introduced the 10th-generation iPad last year, it added the device to the lineup above the ninth-generation model from 2021. As a result, Apple currently sells both the ninth- and 10th-generation ...
Samsung's newly announced Galaxy S23 Ultra hasn't quite hit the market yet, but unearthed benchmarks for the device suggest Apple still has the world's fastest mobile processor by a considerable margin.
According to Geekbench scores for single-core performance discovered by CompareDial, the Galaxy S23 Ultra scored 1480, while its closest rival, the iPhone 14 Pro, achieved 1874. That suggests ...
Apple in its upcoming iOS 16.4 update will re-introduce the revamped HomeKit architecture it originally pulled in December due to widespread issues, MacRumors can confirm.
Backend code indicates that Apple is ready to re-introduce the updated Home architecture that was released with the iOS 16.2 update, only to be pulled a week after launch because of bugs and installation issues.
At the...
Apple has reportedly considered releasing a new top-of-the-line iPhone alongside future Pro and Pro Max models, tentatively referred to as "iPhone Ultra," and one designer has taken it upon himself to envision what such a device could potentially look like.
German industrial designer Jonas Daehnert came up with this impressive-looking concept (pictured) by marrying design elements of the...
The iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a "buttonless design" thanks to additional Taptic Engines, according to multiple corroborated reports, so what do we know about the change so far?
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was first to report that the volume and power buttons on this year's two high-end iPhone models will adopt a solid-state design, similar to the iPhone 7's home button, replacing a...
Apple plans to release so-called "Apple Watch Series X" and third-generation Apple Watch SE models with larger displays in 2024, according to research shared last week by David Hsieh, an analyst at technology research firm Omdia.
In his research note, Hsieh claimed that the Series X will have 1.89-inch and 2.04-inch display size options, which would be 5% to 10% larger than the Apple Watch...