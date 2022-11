The MacRumors Show: How We Use Our Apple Devices

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show podcast we talk through our Apple device setups, must-have non-Apple gadgets, and Black Friday deals.

After a busy year of new Apple product launches, we take a step back to consider our current device setups, why we chose the devices we've purchased, and how we use them on a daily basis – using our experiences as a springboard to guide others through new device buys ahead of the Black Friday weekend and the holiday period. We also touch on some of the best non-Apple gadgets that fit into our device ecosystems, including the Kindle, Oura Ring, Keychron K3, and Ember Smart Mug 2, and discuss how to approach Black Friday deals as an Apple user.

