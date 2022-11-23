The MacRumors Show: How We Use Our Apple Devices
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show podcast we talk through our Apple device setups, must-have non-Apple gadgets, and Black Friday deals.
After a busy year of new Apple product launches, we take a step back to consider our current device setups, why we chose the devices we've purchased, and how we use them on a daily basis – using our experiences as a springboard to guide others through new device buys ahead of the Black Friday weekend and the holiday period. We also touch on some of the best non-Apple gadgets that fit into our device ecosystems, including the Kindle, Oura Ring, Keychron K3, and Ember Smart Mug 2, and discuss how to approach Black Friday deals
as an Apple user.
If you haven't already listened to the last episode of The MacRumors Show
, be sure to catch up for our latest discussion on Apple's long-awaited mixed-reality headset
, as well as Emergency SOS via satellite
and the unreleased "Magic Charger"
accessory.
