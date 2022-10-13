Brazil Fines Apple $19 Million for Continuing to Sell iPhones Without Charger

by

A Brazilian court today levied a $19 million "social damages" fine (100 million reais) against Apple for selling iPhones without a charger, reports Reuters. The Sao Paulo state court said that Apple must offer battery chargers with iPhones that are sold in the country, providing a decision in a lawsuit brought about by the Brazilian association of borrowers, consumers, and taxpayers (AMBCC).

iphone 12 no charger earpods
Apple has said that it stopped offering chargers with iPhone purchases in order to cut down on carbon emissions. The company has argued that many customers already have chargers available, and it continues to sell chargers on a standalone basis.

The court presiding over the case did not look favorably on Apple's environmental explanation. "It is evident that, under the justification of a 'green initiative,' the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adapters that were previously supplied along with the product," read the ruling.

In addition to the fine, Apple is expected to sell iPhones with chargers and also provide chargers to all Brazilians who purchased their products after October 13, 2020, according to Brazilian news site Estadão. Apple ceased providing chargers with iPhones when it launched the iPhone 12 models in 2020. In most countries, Apple no longer ships iPhones with EarPods or a power adapter, offering just a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Back in September, the Brazilian Justice Ministry ordered Apple to stop selling iPhones without a charger and also levied a fine of $2.34 million, claiming that Apple was giving customers an incomplete product.

Apple has not complied with that order as it is appealing the ruling, with the company also planning to appeal today's Sao Paulo decision.

Chump change for Apple. Apple already made double the amount of profit without inputting the Apple charger on iPhones and charging $19 for a 5W Apple Charger in today's era.

Brazil- Did you know Samsung is selling Android devices without including a charger as well. Go after Samsung ➡️➡️➡️
Just put a basket full of chargers on a table and if a person is buying an iPhone and wants one, just grab one. It's not that hard.
A simple way to solve this would just be to offer people a free charger at purchase if they want it, or maybe the phone is $5 cheaper without it, whatever. If they want it, just toss in the charger in its current separate packaging. No need to rework current packaging.Either way you let people who need one get one, and those who don’t can help the environment.
I mean, using that logic, you can argue that any accessory should be included. Where do you stop? Should a case be included? Headphones? How about Macs that are sold without Final Cut Pro X? I mean, without FCPX you can't do pro-video on the mac!

Apple should be able to sell each item a la carte. Just want the phone? Why pay for a charger too -- need just a charger, why pay for anything other than a charger? Bundling unneeded hardware is just wasteful.

This is just silly...
I am sure changing the packaging and providing the chargers will cost more than the fine.
People will be handing out their extras for Halloween.

???
