Brazil Fines Apple $19 Million for Continuing to Sell iPhones Without Charger

A Brazilian court today levied a $19 million "social damages" fine (100 million reais) against Apple for selling iPhones without a charger, reports Reuters. The Sao Paulo state court said that Apple must offer battery chargers with iPhones that are sold in the country, providing a decision in a lawsuit brought about by the Brazilian association of borrowers, consumers, and taxpayers (AMBCC).



Apple has said that it stopped offering chargers with iPhone purchases in order to cut down on carbon emissions. The company has argued that many customers already have chargers available, and it continues to sell chargers on a standalone basis.

The court presiding over the case did not look favorably on Apple's environmental explanation. "It is evident that, under the justification of a 'green initiative,' the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adapters that were previously supplied along with the product," read the ruling.

In addition to the fine, Apple is expected to sell iPhones with chargers and also provide chargers to all Brazilians who purchased their products after October 13, 2020, according to Brazilian news site Estadão. Apple ceased providing chargers with iPhones when it launched the iPhone 12 models in 2020. In most countries, Apple no longer ships iPhones with EarPods or a power adapter, offering just a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Back in September, the Brazilian Justice Ministry ordered Apple to stop selling iPhones without a charger and also levied a fine of $2.34 million, claiming that Apple was giving customers an incomplete product.

Apple has not complied with that order as it is appealing the ruling, with the company also planning to appeal today's Sao Paulo decision.