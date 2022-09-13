Apple Confirms iOS 16 Battery Percentage Display Not Available on Certain iPhone Models

Following iOS 16's public release, Apple has confirmed that users of older generation iPhone models will miss out on the ability to show their ‌iPhone‌'s battery percentage directly in the status bar.



In an updated support document, Apple says that the new battery percentage display is not available on the ‌iPhone‌ XR, iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini. Apple provides no additional information about why these devices will miss out on the new feature.

Apple added the battery percentage display icon in an iOS 16 beta over the summer. The new toggle, which can be found within Settings and Battery, lets users always see their battery percentage directly in the status bar without having to swipe down into Control Center.



Ever since the ‌iPhone‌ X with the notch, users have asked Apple to make it easier to see their ‌iPhone‌'s battery level directly in the status bar. Still, Apple's recent implementation has proven to be controversial.

The new icon includes the battery percentage within the icon rather than to the left of it. The white battery icon remains completely filled in until the battery reaches 20% or lower, at which point a fifth of the icon turns red and the rest of the icon becomes translucent.