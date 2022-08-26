Apple Might Have Discontinued the Last Apple Watch Edition

by

The Apple Watch Edition has sold out in countries around the world, just weeks before the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup is expected to be unveiled.

apple watch series 7 titanium
At the start of this month, MacRumors spotted that several of the high-end Apple Watch Series 7 models with titanium casings were being listed as "currently unavailable" on Apple's online store in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and various other countries.

The ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ is expected to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 14 lineup in September. In addition to two standard Series 8 models, Apple reportedly plans to introduce a high-end model with a larger display and a more new durable design that would be suitable for hiking and extreme sports, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

The high-end Apple Watch model is rumored to feature a titanium casing, something that has so far only been available on the Apple Watch Edition. With its titanium casing being the Apple Watch Edition's only differentiating feature, it is difficult to see how the variant could be justified in the lineup with a substantially different titanium model placed just above it, not least because the Apple Watch Edition could draw sales away from the new high-end model.

Earlier this month, display analyst Ross Young said that the new high-end Apple Watch is expected to sell in comparatively low volume – just like previous reports of low sales for the Apple Watch Edition models due to their high price point. Apple is purportedly expecting to ship just one million units of the larger Apple Watch in the third quarter of this year, compared to four million 45mm ‌‌Apple Watch Series 8‌‌ models.

Beyond pricing and positioning in the market, Gurman's confirmation of a titanium casing for this year's new high-end Apple Watch model is the best indication yet that Apple may be planning to effectively fold the current Apple Watch Edition line into this new product category. This would allow it to continue to offer a titanium casing, but more overtly tout the weight and strength advantages of the material amid a focus on durability at a higher price point.

Leaving the more affordable titanium Apple Watch Edition in the lineup could also have the unwanted effect of cannibalizing sales of the new high-end model. Likewise, the new high-end Apple Watch could be much more appealing to some customers than the Apple Watch Edition, with meaningful differentiating aspects like display size, battery life, and design providing more justifiable reasons for an upsale.

With names like Apple Watch "Pro" being far from locked-in at this stage of the rumor cycle, it is also worth noting that the new high-end Apple Watch models could simply form the Apple Watch Edition line going forward. At minimum, it looks like the Apple Watch Edition line in its current form may be gone for good. Beyond a redesign, the high-end Apple Watch is expected to feature the "S8" chip, a body temperature sensor for enhanced sleep tracking and fertility planning, a Low Power Mode to prolong battery life, and a larger battery to enable longer workout times.

Related Stories

apple watch series 7 titanium

Titanium Apple Watch 'Pro' Could Signal the End of Apple Watch Edition

Monday July 25, 2022 8:30 am PDT by
The larger Apple Watch Series 8 model expected to arrive later this year is rumored to feature a titanium casing, raising questions about the future of the Apple Watch Edition. Yesterday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the new, larger Apple Watch model scheduled to launch this year will feature a casing made of "a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged." Apple ...
Read Full Article161 comments
apple watch series 7 mystery

Apple Watch Series 8 'Pro' to Feature All-New Design

Wednesday August 24, 2022 2:41 am PDT by
Apple will launch a high-end Apple Watch Series 8 "Pro" model with an all-new design this year, according to recent reports. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look. Gurman said that this year's high-end...
Read Full Article
samsung watch 5 pro 91mobiles

Gurman: 'Apple Watch Pro' Extreme Sports Model Could Cost Nearly $1,000

Monday July 11, 2022 2:48 am PDT by
Apple's rumored high-end Apple Watch model for extreme sports could cost around $999 – the same starting price as the current iPhone 13 Pro – according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Samsung Watch Pro 5, the likely rival of 'Apple Watch Pro' (Image: 91Mobiles) Writing in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman compares the rumored premium watch to the current 45mm titanium Apple...
Read Full Article258 comments
apple watch series 7 titanium

Apple Watch Edition Begins Selling Out Ahead of Series 8 Launch

Tuesday August 2, 2022 7:55 am PDT by
Apple Watch Edition models are beginning to sell out just weeks before the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup is expected to be announced. Several of the high-end Apple Watch Series 7 models with titanium casings are listed as "currently unavailable" on Apple's online store in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and select other countries. In the United States, availability of 41mm...
Read Full Article80 comments
Apple Watch Series 8 What We Know Feature 2

Only One Apple Watch Series 8 Model Rumored to Get Larger Battery

Friday July 15, 2022 2:31 am PDT by
Apple plans to release an Apple Watch Series 8 model with a larger battery this year, according to a recent report. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that Apple is working on an "extreme sports" version of the Apple Watch that offers a larger display that is almost two-inches in size, improved impact resistance, and a larger battery. Gurman said that the larger battery could enable longer...
Read Full Article
Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature Flat red

Low Sales Expected for Larger Apple Watch Series 8 Due to High Price Point

Tuesday July 12, 2022 11:23 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 8 model with a larger 1.99-inch display is expected to sell in comparatively low volume, which could indicate a high retail price, according to insightful display analyst Ross Young. Young made the remarks on the latest episode of The MacRumors Show, explaining that the larger Apple Watch Series 8 model that is expected to join the lineup this year will be manufactured ...
Read Full Article156 comments
apple watch series 7 mystery

Gurman: Apple Watch 'Pro' to Offer First True Redesign Since Series 4, but No Flat Sides

Sunday July 24, 2022 6:13 am PDT by
The upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that this year's high-end Apple Watch model will be "a good bit bigger" than the current Apple Watch...
Read Full Article204 comments
apple watch se

Apple Watch SE vs. Apple Watch Series 8: New Features to Expect If You've Waited to Upgrade

Monday August 15, 2022 2:44 am PDT by
The Apple Watch SE was announced in September 2020 and has been a popular Apple Watch model for customers looking for their first smartwatch or an affordable Apple Watch. Apple Watch SE customers may be wondering, however, what's in store for them with the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 and what new features they can expect. Continue reading to find out. Apple Watch SE vs. Apple Watch Series ...
Read Full Article28 comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Announces 'Far Out' September 7 Event Set to Feature iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and More

Wednesday August 24, 2022 9:04 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, and there will be an in-person component with members of the media invited to Apple's campus. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The September event...
Read Full Article271 comments
AppleEventLogoFeature

10 Apple Devices You Shouldn't Buy Right Now

Tuesday August 23, 2022 8:00 am PDT by
Ahead of Apple events expected over the next two months, there are now ten Apple devices that customers currently should not buy, with replacement models fast approaching. The fall is always a very busy period for Apple, often with at least two special events to launch new products and the release of major software updates for all of the company's platforms. This year looks to be no...
Read Full Article116 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Graphite Display Black MacRumors Exclusive

Images Allegedly Show Real iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts and Status Bar Items

Thursday August 25, 2022 7:52 am PDT by
Following Apple's announcement that it will hold an event on Wednesday, September 7, several alleged leaks coming out of Asia purport to show the iPhone 14 Pro's display cutouts and status bar items. iPhone 14 Pro concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information Twitter user "DuanRui" today shared several images from Chinese social media site Weibo, with one seemingly showing ...
Read Full Article201 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors yellowbg

Color Options for All Apple Watch Series 8 Models: Everything We Know

Wednesday August 24, 2022 6:50 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 8 is set to be available in a refreshed selection of color options available across all available casing finishes. The main rumor about the Apple Watch Series 8's color options comes from information shared by the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" earlier this year. Overall, the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be available in a significantly reduced number of color ...
Read Full Article73 comments
iphone 14 pro dummy colors

iPhone 14 Pro Purple and Blue Colors Appear on Dummy Models

Thursday August 25, 2022 8:09 am PDT by
Ahead of the expected announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup at Apple's September 7 event, a wave of dummy models originating in Asia claim to show the iPhone 14 Pro's selection of color options, including new blue and purple finishes. The images of iPhone 14 Pro dummy models were first shared on Weibo earlier today and show similar Gold, Graphite, and Silver color options from recent years....
Read Full Article150 comments
dream iphone

New Interactive Website Lets You Design Your Own iPhone

Wednesday August 24, 2022 3:14 am PDT by
If you've ever wanted to create your dream iPhone design, a new website has your back. Created by developer Neal Agarwal, the interactive website lets you drag and drop different elements onto a perfectly clean ‌iPhone‌ model to create unique, weird and out-of-this-world designs. On the website, users have a wide range of different items they can add and arrange however they like on...
Read Full Article92 comments
apple watch series 7 mystery

Apple Watch Series 8 'Pro' to Feature All-New Design

Wednesday August 24, 2022 2:41 am PDT by
Apple will launch a high-end Apple Watch Series 8 "Pro" model with an all-new design this year, according to recent reports. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look. Gurman said that this year's high-end...
Read Full Article