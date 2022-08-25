Don't Buy an iPhone 13 Right Now: 'iPhone 14' Models Imminent

The iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Max are expected to succeed the iPhone 13 mini and ‌iPhone 13‌ at next month's Apple event, meaning most customers should hold off on purchasing a new iPhone until then.



After lackluster sales for the iPhone 12 mini and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, which both feature a 5.4-inch display, Apple is reportedly planning to discontinue its small form-factor iPhone and replace it with a comparatively gargantuan 6.7-inch display on the ‌iPhone 14‌ Max – making it the same size as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. While there will reportedly be no "‌iPhone 14‌ mini," the ‌iPhone 14‌ Max will provide a cheaper option for users who want a new ‌iPhone‌ with a larger display, but do not need "Pro" features like a ProMotion display and the telephoto camera. The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Max are expected to feature modest upgrades, including:



The devices are also rumored to come in a range of color options, including Black (Midnight), White (Starlight), Blue, PRODUCT(RED), and Purple.

Apple is reportedly planning to unveil the ‌iPhone 14‌ models at an Apple event on Wednesday, September 7 with the tagline "Far out." Pre-orders for the device will likely begin later that week, with the first devices probably arriving to customers around Friday, September 14. As such, there is now not long to wait for the new ‌iPhone‌ models.

While they may not be outright discontinued, the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini and ‌iPhone 13‌ are expected to see a price drop when they are replaced by the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Max this year, so now is not a good time to buy any of these mid-level ‌iPhone‌ models.

On the other hand, the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max are expected to be replaced by the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, featuring a range of upgrades such as a faster A16 processor, a 48-megapixel camera system, a "pill and hole-punch" cutout in place of the notch, and more.