Don't Buy an iPhone 13 Right Now: 'iPhone 14' Models Imminent
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to succeed the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 at next month's Apple event, meaning most customers should hold off on purchasing a new iPhone until then.
After lackluster sales for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, which both feature a 5.4-inch display, Apple is reportedly planning to discontinue its small form-factor iPhone and replace it with a comparatively gargantuan 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 14 Max – making it the same size as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. While there will reportedly be no "iPhone 14 mini," the iPhone 14 Max will provide a cheaper option for users who want a new iPhone with a larger display, but do not need "Pro" features like a ProMotion display and the telephoto camera. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to feature modest upgrades, including:
The devices are also rumored to come in a range of color options, including Black (Midnight), White (Starlight), Blue, PRODUCT(RED), and Purple.
Apple is reportedly planning to unveil the iPhone 14 models at an Apple event on Wednesday, September 7 with the tagline "Far out." Pre-orders for the device will likely begin later that week, with the first devices probably arriving to customers around Friday, September 14. As such, there is now not long to wait for the new iPhone models.
While they may not be outright discontinued, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 are expected to see a price drop when they are replaced by the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max this year, so now is not a good time to buy any of these mid-level iPhone models.
On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to be replaced by the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring a range of upgrades such as a faster A16 processor, a 48-megapixel camera system, a "pill and hole-punch" cutout in place of the notch, and more.
Related Stories
The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to be replaced by the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at an Apple event as soon as next month, meaning most customers should hold off on purchasing a new iPhone until then.
The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to headline with features such as thinner bezels and a "pill and hole-punch" TrueDepth camera array design in place of the...
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to be available in a refreshed range of color options, including an all-new purple color. Most expectations about the iPhone 14 lineup's color options come from an unverified post on Chinese social media site Weibo earlier this year.
Overall, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro's selection of color options could look fairly similar to those of the ...
The camera bump on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to be the largest rear lens housing Apple has ever installed on its flagship smartphones, and a new photo offers a rare glimpse at just how prominent it is compared to Apple's predecessor device.
iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy (left) vs iPhone 13 Pro Max All iPhone 14 models are expected to see upgrades to the Ultra Wide camera on the...
With August upon us, the countdown is officially on. We're just weeks away from when we're expecting Apple to announce the iPhone 14 lineup. Rumors of the next iPhone start early in the year, and as a result, some details about the upcoming device sometimes get lost in the crowd.
Exclusive MacRumors iPhone 14 Pro renders by graphic designer Ian Zelbo To help MacRumors readers, we've created a ...
Earlier today, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed iPhone 14 Pro models will be more expensive than iPhone 13 Pro models. Kuo did not reveal exact pricing, but he said that the average selling price of all four iPhone 14 models will increase by about 15% overall.
While higher prices would be disappointing for customers, it is possible the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will offer increased...
Apple's newly announced iOS 16 operating system is compatible with many of the iPhones that are able to run iOS 15, but it does drop support for some older devices, including the iPhone SE, the iPhone 6s, the iPhone 6s Plus, the iPod touch, and the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. According to Apple, iOS 16 will be available only on the iPhone 8 and later, with a full compatibility list below:
...
YouTuber Unbox Therapy has shared a hands-on look at the iPhone 14 Pro Max using what he claims is a one-to-one replica created by third-party case makers with access to detailed schematics and dimensions for Apple's new upcoming flagship smartphone.
As with the iPhone 13 Pro lineup, in 2022, we are expecting a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, but this time the Pro...
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both feature 6GB of RAM and a newer and faster type of memory, according to a report today from DigiTimes.
iPhone 14 Pro renders created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser The report claims that the high-end models of the upcoming iPhone lineup will feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a faster and more efficient type of memory compared to older standards. Current ...
Popular Stories
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, and there will be an in-person component with members of the media invited to Apple's campus. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The September event...
Ahead of Apple events expected over the next two months, there are now ten Apple devices that customers currently should not buy, with replacement models fast approaching.
The fall is always a very busy period for Apple, often with at least two special events to launch new products and the release of major software updates for all of the company's platforms. This year looks to be no...
Following Apple's announcement that it will hold an event on Wednesday, September 7, several alleged leaks coming out of Asia purport to show the iPhone 14 Pro's display cutouts and status bar items.
iPhone 14 Pro concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information Twitter user "DuanRui" today shared several images from Chinese social media site Weibo, with one seemingly showing ...
The Apple Watch Series 8 is set to be available in a refreshed selection of color options available across all available casing finishes. The main rumor about the Apple Watch Series 8's color options comes from information shared by the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" earlier this year. Overall, the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be available in a significantly reduced number of color ...
Ahead of the expected announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup at Apple's September 7 event, a wave of dummy models originating in Asia claim to show the iPhone 14 Pro's selection of color options, including new blue and purple finishes.
The images of iPhone 14 Pro dummy models were first shared on Weibo earlier today and show similar Gold, Graphite, and Silver color options from recent years....
Wednesday August 24, 2022 3:14 am PDT by Sami Fathi
If you've ever wanted to create your dream iPhone design, a new website has your back. Created by developer Neal Agarwal, the interactive website lets you drag and drop different elements onto a perfectly clean iPhone model to create unique, weird and out-of-this-world designs.
On the website, users have a wide range of different items they can add and arrange however they like on...
Apple will launch a high-end Apple Watch Series 8 "Pro" model with an all-new design this year, according to recent reports.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look. Gurman said that this year's high-end...