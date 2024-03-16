iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 16: 30+ Upgrades to Expect

After over a year of reports, there are now more than a dozen specific rumors about the features and improvements set to be offered by the two non-Pro iPhone 16 models later in 2024.

iPhone 14 vs 16 Feature

While the upgrades that the ‌iPhone 16‌ offers over the iPhone 15 will likely be at the center of Apple's marketing strategy later this year, many users are on two-year upgrade cycles, so the features introduced on both the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ will stack up. All of the changes the ‌iPhone 16‌ models are expected to feature compared to their two direct forerunners are listed below, using information from a range of reliable sources that we have previously covered. We will update this article as more rumors emerge in the coming months.

This guide focuses on the iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 16‌, but to learn about how we are expecting the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro to improve on the iPhone 16 Pro, see our other comparison article.

Design

The ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus are expected to largely carry over the design of their predecessors. As a result, the ‌iPhone 16‌ will be a relatively significant evolution over the ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌, featuring slightly rounded edges, a frosted glass back, and a vertical rear camera arrangement to facilitate spatial video capture. Other important design changes are expected to include the removal of the mute switch in favor of the Action button introduced on last year's Pro models and the introduction of an all-new "Capture" button.

‌iPhone 14‌ ‌iPhone 16‌
Aluminum chassis with squared-off edges Aluminum chassis with contoured edges
Glossy glass back Color-infused frosted glass back
"Notch" TrueDepth camera array Dynamic Island
Diagonally arranged rear camera array Vertically arranged rear camera array to support spatial video capture
Ring/Silent switch Action Button
"Capture Button" to trigger photography and videography features
Lightning port USB-C port

Displays

For ‌iPhone 14‌ users, the ‌iPhone 16‌ will offer many of the display upgrades that came to the previous generation, as well as a more efficient OLED panel thanks to micro-lens technology.

‌iPhone 14‌ ‌iPhone 16‌
More efficient OLED display with brighter micro-lens technology
800 nits max brightness (typical) 1,000 nits max brightness (typical)
1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR) 1,600 nits peak brightness (HDR)
2,000 nits peak brightness (outdoor)

Cameras

The ‌iPhone 15‌ introduced a major camera upgrade for Apple's standard smartphone lineup, bringing over the 48-megapixel camera of the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro. With a number of other improvements such as spatial video capture, the ‌iPhone 16‌ should be a significant camera upgrade over the ‌iPhone 14‌.

‌iPhone 14‌ ‌iPhone 16‌
12-megapixel main camera with ƒ/1.5 aperture 48-megapixel main camera with ƒ/1.6 aperture
0.5x and 1x optical zoom options 0.5x, 1x, and 2x optical zoom options
24- and 48-megapixel super-high-resolution photos
Smart HDR 4 Smart HDR 5
Portrait mode with Focus and Depth Control Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control
Night mode and Night mode portraits Improved Night mode and Night mode portraits
Spatial video capture

Chip, Memory, and Connectivity

With the ‌iPhone 16‌ models rumored to receive the same A18 chip as the Pro models, the new models could offer a major performance improvement over the ‌iPhone 14‌, which features the A15 Bionic chip first introduced in 2021. The 2GB of additional memory and the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip are also due to be notable upgrades.

‌iPhone 14‌ ‌iPhone 16‌
A15 Bionic chip (TSMC's "N5P" enhanced 5nm process) A18 chip (TSMC's "N3E" enhanced 3nm process)
16-core Neural Engine Neural Engine with "significantly" more cores to support new AI features
6GB memory 8GB memory (+33%)
Wi-Fi 6 connectivity Wi-Fi 6E connectivity
First-generation Ultra Wideband chip Second-generation Ultra Wideband chip (connects from 3x further away)
Precision Finding for Find My friends

Batteries and Charging

The ‌iPhone 16‌ models could receive some major improvements in battery technology and charging, sporting denser batteries and faster charging capabilities. It is worth noting that the ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus is rumored to feature a smaller battery than its predecessors, but it is not clear how this will affect actual battery life.

‌iPhone 14‌ ‌iPhone 16‌
Single-layer battery technology Stacked battery technology for increased energy density and prolonged lifespan
iPhone 14: 3,279 mAh battery
iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325 mAh battery		 iPhone 16: 3,561 mAh battery
iPhone 16 Plus: 4,006 mAh battery
Up to 27W wired charging Up to 40W wired charging (48% faster)
15W charging via MagSafe 20W charging via ‌MagSafe‌ (25% faster)
Setting to prevent charging above 80%
Battery manufacture date, first use, and cycle count information in Settings

Other Features and Changes

While many of Apple's devices are rumored to receive a series of new AI-based features via software updates later this year, the ‌iPhone 16‌ models are expected to take these further with exclusive capabilities facilitated by a more powerful Neural Engine in the A18 chip and an upgraded microphone.

‌iPhone 14‌ ‌iPhone 16‌
Upcoming support for new AI features in iOS 18 Upcoming support for new AI features in ‌iOS 18‌, plus a suite of device-exclusive AI features
Microphone Upgraded microphone with improved signal-to-noise ratio and water resistance, designed to support new AI features
Improved audio quality on phone calls

Will It Be Worth Upgrading?

The ‌‌iPhone 15‌ was a fairly significant upgrade over the ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ in 2023, introducing a more modern design with the ‌Dynamic Island‌, a USB-C port, and q 48-megapixel camera. The ‌‌iPhone 16‌ will build on these upgrades, offering the Capture and Action buttons, AI features, and spatial video capture. With over 30 upgrades rumored to be in store, many ‌current ‌iPhone 14‌‌ users will find upgrading to an ‌‌iPhone 16‌ model worthwhile, if not essential.

Release Date

The ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus are expected to launch in the fall. Apple usually hosts an event every September to unveil new iPhone models, with launch following just over a week later. For more information about the ‌iPhone 16‌ models, see our comprehensive roundup.

