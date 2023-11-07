Apple Offering Up to 50% Off AirPods With iPhone 14 or 14 Plus in India

From November 8 through November 14, Apple is offering customers in India up to 50% off select AirPods with the purchase of an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus in celebration of Diwali, as first reported by Appleosophy's Pururaj Dutta.



Apple is offering ₹9950 off the third-generation AirPods with a Lightning case, third-generation AirPods with a MagSafe case, or second-generation AirPods Pro with a MagSafe case when the headphones are purchased alongside an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus. The offer is available through Apple's online store and two retail stores in India.

Full terms and conditions for the offer can be found on Apple's website.