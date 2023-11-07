Apple Offering Up to 50% Off AirPods With iPhone 14 or 14 Plus in India
From November 8 through November 14, Apple is offering customers in India up to 50% off select AirPods with the purchase of an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus in celebration of Diwali, as first reported by Appleosophy's Pururaj Dutta.
Apple is offering ₹9950 off the third-generation AirPods with a Lightning case, third-generation AirPods with a MagSafe case, or second-generation AirPods Pro with a MagSafe case when the headphones are purchased alongside an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus. The offer is available through Apple's online store and two retail stores in India.
Full terms and conditions for the offer can be found on Apple's website.
Popular Stories
Apple's new M3 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU offers only marginally faster CPU performance compared to the M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU, according to a Geekbench 6 result spotted today by Vadim Yuryev, co-host of the YouTube channel Max Tech. This is only a single benchmark result, so further results are needed to ensure accuracy. Apple announced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models...
Apple plans to update its entire iPad lineup throughout 2024, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This means new models of the iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini, and entry-level iPad can be expected to launch next year. Gurman touched on the lack of new iPads and AirPods heading into the holiday shopping season in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter:Apple could have tried to rush out ...
Apple made the first beta of iOS 17.2 available to developers and public beta testers last week, and the software update includes many new features and changes for iPhones. Below, we have highlighted 10 of these new features and changes. iOS 17.2 is expected to be released to the public in December. Once available, the update can be installed in the Settings app under General → Software...
Apple recently claimed that Safari is three different browsers in effort to avoid regulation in the European Union (via The Register). The claim came as part of a response to the European Union in August, just before the European Commission designated many of Apple's iOS, App Store, and Safari as gatekeeper platforms. This classification means that Apple now has to ensure that these...
Apple has confirmed to The Verge and some other publications that it has no plans to release a new 27-inch iMac with Apple silicon. Apple discontinued both the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro over the past two years, and it has yet to launch a larger-screen iMac with an Apple silicon chip as a replacement, leaving the recently-updated 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip as its only...
Anker is back with another pre-Black Friday discount event on its website, which it's calling the "Black Friday Early Access Sale." When you purchase two or more Anker items, you'll get 25 percent off your order. Additionally, there are numerous straight cash discounts on dozens of Anker accessories during the event. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Anker. When you click a link and ...