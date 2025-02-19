Apple Discontinues iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, removing them from its product lineup following the announcement of the iPhone 16e.



The ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus were introduced in September 2022 as the standard models in Apple's annual smartphone refresh, positioned below the higher-end Pro models. At the time of their discontinuation, the ‌iPhone 14‌ was priced at $599, while the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus was available for $699, marking a reduction from their original launch prices of $799 and $899, respectively.

The standard ‌iPhone 14‌ retained a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus introduced a 6.7-inch variant—the first time Apple offered a large-screen option on a non-Pro model. Unlike previous years, there was no ‌iPhone 14‌ mini, as Apple opted to replace the compact 5.4-inch model with the larger Plus variant.

Both devices were powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which had originally debuted in the iPhone 13, featuring a 5-core GPU for improved graphics performance. They also gained Crash Detection, which leveraged onboard sensors to detect severe car accidents and automatically contact emergency services if the user was unresponsive, and Emergency SOS via satellite, allowing users to communicate with emergency responders in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity.

The camera system was enhanced with the introduction of the Photonic Engine, a computational photography technology aimed at improving low-light performance across all cameras. Additionally, the front-facing TrueDepth camera received autofocus for the first time to improve sharpness in selfies and video calls.

It's worth noting Apple has never discontinued a mainline ‌iPhone‌ midway through the year before. With their removal from Apple's website, the company's non-Pro lineup now consists of only the ‌iPhone 16e‌, iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, and iPhone 16 and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus.