Yellow iPhone 14 Unboxing Videos Shared Ahead of Next Week's Launch

Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models in a new Yellow color will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Tuesday, March 14, following pre-orders starting later today. Ahead of time, several unboxing videos of the new models have surfaced online, offering a closer real-world look at the new color.
MKBHD's Marques Brownlee provides what is probably the most comparative look at the new iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow. Brownlee describes it as a "really safe, light, pale yellow - lighter than anything I've compared it to."
To demonstrate, Brownlee shows it next to a New York City MetroCard, a banana, and a Snapchat Pixy drone. One aspect of the device that is dark is the sides, which he calls a "slightly closer to gold color."
For contrast, Brownlee also includes a comparison shot of the new color alongside the Yellow that Apple offered the iPhone XR in a few years ago.
iPhone XR on the left
Meanwhile, Japanese blog Mac Otakara has uploaded an unboxing video that provides a good look at how the new Yellow color appears outdoors in sunny conditions.
Apple usually introduces new iPhone color options in the spring to boost sales midway through the device's product cycle. Apple will later today begin accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow in the U.S. and more than 60 other countries and regions. As mentioned, deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Tuesday, March 14.
Apple is currently beta testing iOS 16.4, which includes a handful of new features and changes for the iPhone. Apple says the software update will be released to the public in the spring, meaning it will likely be available in March or April.
Below, we have recapped five new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.4, including additional emoji, web push notifications, and more.
1. New...
As rumors suggested, Apple today announced a new Yellow color option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, as well as four new Silicone Case colors.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow will be available for pre-order on Friday, March 10, with availability starting on Tuesday, March 14. There are no new color options for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple's press release...
Google today announced that its Google VPN feature is expanding to all Google One subscribers, instead of being limited to those who subscribe to the Premium 2TB Google One plan.
VPN by Google One is designed to mask a user's IP address, preventing sites and apps from collecting that information for location tracking and monitoring activity across the web. It also offers protection from...
Apple is reportedly planning to launch new iPhone cases this spring, introducing at least two new colors.
The Twitter leaker known as "Majin Bu" recently claimed that Apple plans to make its MagSafe Leather Case available in two additional colors for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as part of an upcoming spring collection refresh. The added colors would...
Alongside the Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus and new selection of Silicone Cases, Apple today released 19 new Apple Watch bands offering a range of fresh color options, including a new "Casaque" line for Apple Watch Hermès.
The new Apple Watch band colors are as follows, with slightly different new options available depending on the type of band: Solo Loop Sprout Green
Canary...
Apple's standard iPhone 15 models will not be equipped with an LPTO display, suggesting that the devices will continue to lack ProMotion support and an always-on display option like Apple's Pro models have. Last year's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models used updated low-power display backlighting that supports ProMotion refresh rates that range from 1Hz to 120Hz. The refresh rate of the...
Apple's next-generation 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models will both be equipped with an M3 chip, according to 9to5Mac sources. The report claims that Apple is also planning to release an updated version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip.
The unannounced M3 chip will have an 8-core CPU like the M2 chip, according to the report, but the chip is expected to be manufactured based...
Still waiting for an orange iphone ?