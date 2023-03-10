Yellow iPhone 14 Unboxing Videos Shared Ahead of Next Week's Launch

Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models in a new Yellow color will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Tuesday, March 14, following pre-orders starting later today. Ahead of time, several unboxing videos of the new models have surfaced online, offering a closer real-world look at the new color.



MKBHD's Marques Brownlee provides what is probably the most comparative look at the new iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow. Brownlee describes it as a "really safe, light, pale yellow - lighter than anything I've compared it to."



To demonstrate, Brownlee shows it next to a New York City MetroCard, a banana, and a Snapchat Pixy drone. One aspect of the device that is dark is the sides, which he calls a "slightly closer to gold color."

For contrast, Brownlee also includes a comparison shot of the new color alongside the Yellow that Apple offered the iPhone XR in a few years ago.

iPhone XR on the left

Meanwhile, Japanese blog Mac Otakara has uploaded an unboxing video that provides a good look at how the new Yellow color appears outdoors in sunny conditions.

Apple usually introduces new ‌iPhone‌ color options in the spring to boost sales midway through the device's product cycle. Apple will later today begin accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow in the U.S. and more than 60 other countries and regions. As mentioned, deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Tuesday, March 14.