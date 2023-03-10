Apple Store Down Ahead of Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Pre-Orders

Apple has taken its online store down ahead of pre-order availability for the iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus in a new Yellow color, starting at 5.00 a.m. Pacific Time.



Announced by Apple earlier this week, the new Yellow shade joins the iPhone and ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ Plus's existing Midnight, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, Blue, and Purple color options. There are no changes to the devices beyond the new Yellow finish.

Apple last offered a Yellow color option for the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ in 2019 with the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 11, which came just one year after the Yellow ‌‌iPhone‌‌ XR. There are no new color options for the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌ Max.

Availability for the new Yellow models starts next week on Tuesday, March 14. Apple has also added four new colors for the ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ and ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ Plus Silicone Cases, including Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, and Iris.