iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 16e Buyer's Guide: Should You Upgrade?

Upon the launch of the iPhone 16e, Apple discontinued the iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone‌ 14 Plus. Despite arriving two and a half years apart, the ‌iPhone 16e‌ actually borrows a large number of features from the ‌iPhone‌ 14. Many ‌iPhone‌ 14 users may now be considering an upgrade to Apple's latest ‌iPhone‌, so is it worth it?

iPhone 16e Feature 1
The ‌iPhone 16e‌'s frame is the same shape and size as that of the ‌iPhone‌ 14, and it also carries over its notch, display, and more. Yet there are 35 notable differences between the devices. Here's everything that's different between the ‌iPhone‌ 14 and ‌iPhone 16e‌:

‌iPhone‌ 14 and ‌iPhone‌ 14 Plus (2022) ‌iPhone 16e‌ (2025)
Aluminum chassis with squared-off edges Aluminum chassis with contoured edges
Glossy glass back Color-infused frosted glass back
6.1- or 6.7-inch display 6.1-inch display
Available in Yellow, Blue, Purple, (PRODUCT)RED, Starlight, and Midnight Available in White and Black
Ring/Silent switch Action button
12-megapixel main camera with ƒ/1.5 aperture 48-megapixel main camera with ƒ/1.6 aperture
24- and 48-megapixel super-high-resolution photos
12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera
0.5x or 1x optical zoom options 1x or 2x optical zoom options
Sensor-shift optical image stabilization Optical image stabilization
Smart HDR 4 Smart HDR 5
Macro photography
Night mode and Night mode portraits Improved Night mode and Night mode portraits
Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field (up to 4K Dolby Vision at 30 fps)
Action mode
Improved audio quality on phone calls
Wind noise reduction
Audio Mix
Stereo recording Spatial Audio and stereo recording
A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU A18 chip with 4-core GPU
Apple Intelligence support
Visual intelligence
Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 modem Apple C1 modem
mmWave 5G connectivity
Thread connectivity
Ultra Wideband chip for Precision Finding
Precision Finding for Find My friends
20- or 26-hour battery life 26-hour battery life
Lightning port USB-C port
MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W with 20W adapter or higher
Setting to prevent charging above 80%
Battery manufacture date, first use, and cycle count information in Settings
Compatible with ‌MagSafe‌ cases, wallets, wireless chargers, and more
Now discontinued Starts at $599
Released September 2022 Released March 2025

The ‌iPhone 16e‌ represents a good move for ‌iPhone‌ 14 users, with significant enhancements such as the Action button, 48-megapixel camera, A18 chip, ‌Apple Intelligence‌ support, Visual intelligence, and much longer battery life. However, the ‌iPhone‌ 14 should continue to be useable for a while longer. As a result, it may be better to wait for when the iPhone 16 drops in price upon the launch of the iPhone 17 lineup if you want a more substantial upgrade, or even a future "‌iPhone‌ 17e" model.

The only substantial losses when upgrading from the ‌iPhone‌ 14 to the ‌iPhone 16e‌ are the Ultra Wide camera, ‌MagSafe‌ connectivity, mmWave 5G connectivity, the Ultra Wideband chip, and fewer color options. If you feel these features are vital, you should consider purchasing an ‌iPhone 16‌ instead of an ‌iPhone 16e‌, although this will add to the price. The iPhone 15 is also a good option, since it offers all of these features that are missing on the ‌iPhone 16e‌, but at the expense of features like ‌Apple Intelligence‌ support and prolonged battery life.

Top Rated Comments

Infinite Vortex Avatar
Infinite Vortex
1 hour ago at 09:46 am
New iPhone 16e that starts at $599 vs iPhone 14 that's in my hand which works perfectly fine priced at $0… that's a pretty easy call in my book!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ghanwani Avatar
ghanwani
54 minutes ago at 09:51 am
Whenever you're faced with the question:
"Should I upgrade?"
The correct answer is always: YES
(It doesn't matter what product we're talking about.)

- Apple stock holder (via S&P 500)
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
58 minutes ago at 09:47 am
More a sidegrade than an upgrade.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BenTrovato Avatar
BenTrovato
52 minutes ago at 09:54 am

Whenever you're faced with the question:
"Should I upgrade?"
The correct answer is always: YES
(It doesn't matter what product we're talking about.)

- Apple stock holder (via S&P 500)
I was going to disagree but the last line made it an easy agree :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mzeb Avatar
mzeb
43 minutes ago at 10:03 am
One thing worth noting, while the 16e doesn’t support MagSafe charging it does still support wireless charging via qi chargers. Might be worth adding to the chart for clarity. It took a little digging before I bought my 16e because I don’t care about MagSafe but I do care about wireless charging.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
diskrete Avatar
diskrete
34 minutes ago at 10:12 am
A key difference is that the 14 has 6 GB RAM vs 8 GB RAM on the 16e. This along with the A18 is why the 16e supports Apple Intelligence.

It’s true that Apple Intelligence currently is not usable and, even in the future, may suck. However this does not change the fact that at some point Apple will likely drop support for phones that don’t support Apple Intelligence. For this reason the 16e is likely to be supported for a longer time.

Regarding MagSafe: almost all iPhone users put the phone in a case — I’d say at least 90% of users have a case. This means that the MagSafe feature built-into the phone is almost never used. If you are using MagSafe, you are using the magnets in your case not the phone. And the 16e works fine with a magnet case, basically just like any MagSafe phone.

MagSafe is a case feature, not a phone feature and I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple drops it for the 17, maybe keeping it on the 17 Pro only.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
