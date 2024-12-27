Apple Stops Selling iPhone 14 and iPhone SE in More EU Countries

Starting today, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and third-generation iPhone SE have been fully removed from Apple's online store in most EU countries, due to an imminently-effective regulation that requires smartphones with wired charging capabilities that are newly placed for sale to be equipped with a USB-C port in the EU.



The trio of iPhone models are no longer listed on Apple's online store in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and most other EU countries. The devices have also been unlisted in a few other countries that participate in the EU's single market, such as Switzerland.

The regulation comes into force on December 28, and it applies to any individual iPhone unit placed for sale after that date, even if they are older models. While all iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models are equipped with USB-C ports for wired charging, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and current iPhone SE still have Lightning ports.

The UK left the EU in 2020, so it is not impacted by this regulation. Northern Ireland is affected, however, as it still participates in the EU's single market.

Apple began phasing out the trio of iPhone models in the EU market last week, and it still has to delist the devices in a few more EU countries. In-store availability at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers will likely be hit or miss over the next few days, as any remaining inventory is depleted. But, by and large, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE are no longer available from Apple in the EU.

Apple is expected to announce a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a USB-C port in March, so the device should quickly return to the EU. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus likely would have been discontinued in September had the USB-C regulation not existed, so sales of those devices are ending in the EU around nine months early.

Earlier this month, French website iGeneration.fr was first to break the news about Apple's plans to stop selling these iPhone models in the EU.