Apple Shares New 'Hello Yellow' Ad for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
Apple has shared a new "Hello Yellow" ad promoting the new Yellow finish that launched today for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The ad features a mix of live action and animation and is set to the song "Le Banana Split" by Lio.
The new color option gives the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus some renewed attention after the devices launched in September 2022. Pre-orders began on Friday, and the first deliveries to customers and in-store availability began today
. There are no changes to the devices beyond the new Yellow finish, and pricing remains the same.
As a refresher, the iPhone 14 is equipped with a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Plus is a larger 6.7-inch model. Key new features of the devices include camera enhancements like Action mode, longer battery life, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS via Satellite. In the U.S., the devices are compatible with eSIMs only. Other color options available include Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and (PRODUCT)RED.
Customers should be aware that Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series in September as usual, so all-new devices are around six months away.
